Fountain Valley graduates encouraged to find their ‘cheerleaders’

Decorated graduates, including Atharva Rao, far left, proceed to the diploma walk during the Fountain Valley commencement ceremony at Orange Coast College on Wednesday.

Fountain Valley High’s commencement ceremony had its memorable moments, its student speakers making their mark before a large crowd on Wednesday at Orange Coast College’s LeBard Stadium.

Chloe Im, the Barons’ ASB president, told an anecdote of standing on the sidelines during kickball games, but that was all well and good. As she told it, she was just happy to be outside, and it was then she took on the role of cheerleader.

A proud graduate steps out for a picture during the Fountain Valley commencement ceremony on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

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“Find the cheerleaders in your life,” Im said. “Hold dear to the people who celebrate your wins and see you through your losses. I hope that we — the class of 2026 — will be the cheerleaders for others. May we be the people who congratulate our peers on their successes, and may we always lend a helping hand when times are hard.”

Graduates participate in the procession line to receive their diplomas during the Fountain Valley commencement ceremony. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Habiba Zeyada implemented her own approach to recognizing supporters. While at the podium, she urged her fellow graduates to follow her lead, then exclaimed, “Hi, Mom!”

From there, 769 graduates heard their names called, as they crossed the stage and received their diplomas, the largest senior class in the Huntington Beach Union High School District.

Proud graduates, including Nick Johnson, left, participate in the procession line to receive their diplomas during the Fountain Valley commencement ceremony. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Fountain Valley’s symphonic band played the graduates into the stadium with Edward Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance March,” and the Troubadours vocal music program sang the national anthem and Stephen Paulus’ “The Road Home.”

Graduate Doan Nguyen shows his sketch artwork on his cap at the Fountain Valley commencement ceremony on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Paul Lopez, the school’s retiring principal, presented the graduates.

Huntington Beach Union High School District Board President Bonnie Castrey accepted the class.