Huntington Beach High celebrates Class of 2026

Huntington Beach High’s graduating Class of 2026 toss their caps into the air at the conclusion of their commencement ceremony Wednesday.

Lana Cheng sang the national anthem Wednesday at Cap Sheue Field, helping kick off the Huntington Beach High commencement ceremony.

After she finished, the Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts musical theater performer did a handstand as she came down the ramp off the stage and rejoined her classmates.

Senior Lana Cheng sings the national anthem to kick off Huntington Beach High’s commencement ceremony on Wednesday. (Eric Licas)

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The tone was definitely celebratory at the ceremony, where the Oilers toasted to their Class of 2026. ASB President Kendall Caira and ASB Vice President Lily Greenfield served as masters of ceremony.

Huntington Beach graduated 659 seniors.

The graduates and their guests were treated to a song performance by classmates Brennan Burnside, Jaxon Cunningham, Kelly Hunter, Alma Lennert, Camryn Russo and Nathaniel Van Auken.

They also heard words of wisdom from Principal Danny Morris, who completed his first year back in charge at Huntington Beach after two years at Edison. Cate Le, an advocate for cancer research through her nonprofit “SMILE Music” and a member of the Model United Nations program, was the Oilers’ student speaker for the commencement ceremony.

Huntington Beach High Principal Danny Morris poses for photos with graduating seniors during their commencement ceremony on Wednesday. (Eric Licas)

“Today we’re graduates of the 3,587 hours we spent on this campus,” Le told her classmates during her speech. “So, laugh, have an after-school snack, have sleepovers at Disneyland, jump on your bed one last time before you move out. Today, we are saying ‘yes’ to both our past and our future selves.”