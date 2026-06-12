Marina High School’s Class of 2026 looks back on shared memories, ahead to bright futures

Marina High School Principal Tim Floyd’s feelings about graduation mirrored those of many of the Vikings’ seniors and their families, who assembled Thursday afternoon to mark a milestone moment years in the making.

“Graduation is such fun day!” Floyd said ahead of the Huntington Beach school’s commencement. “Our seniors are celebrating the culmination of four years of hard work and fun memories, but there is also this excitement about what comes next. The energy in the air as they all realize they are moving on to new and exciting chapters is fun to witness. I love it!”

A Marina High graduate carrying a Mexican flag poses for a photo with Principal Tim Floyd at their commencement ceremony on Thursday. (Eric Licas)

Advertisement

Marina celebrated its Class of 2026 during a graduation ceremony Thursday at Boswell Field, on the campus of nearby Westminster High.

Approximately 460 Vikings graduated this year.

Marina High graduates shake each other’s hands during their commencement ceremony on Thursday. (Eric Licas)

Besides hearing remarks prepared by Floyd, attendees also received words of wisdom from a pair of student speakers, Alexandria Malatesta and Clark Patcheak.

Family members of Marina High’s Class of 2026 cheer during the Vikings’ commencement ceremony on Thursday. (Eric Licas)

Emma Higginbotham, Leila Ortiz and Macy Shufeldt got the festivities going by performing the national anthem.