Ocean View High sends off its graduating Seahawks
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Ocean View High School is known for fostering a special sense of community and pride on campus.
This is summed up in the school’s motto, “You can’t spell ‘love’ without ‘OV.’”
On Wednesday, the Seahawks’ graduating Class of 2026 soared into the future at the commencement ceremony held on campus.
The school band played both the national anthem and the school’s alma mater for the graduates of Ocean View, which is known within the Huntington Beach Union High School District for its International Baccalaureate program.
Five Seahawk student speakers shared their thoughts and feelings about the important life milestone, including senior class president Darrin Hernandez and senior senate speakers Laney Bae and Carson Sulsona.
Senior graduation speakers Gerardo Aguilar and Luciana Fransico Loya also imparted words of wisdom to their fellow classmates.
Daniel Hernandez, the school’s football coach, was the staff speaker for the ceremony.
Principal Robert Rasmussen concluded his fifth year in charge at the school.
“Today, we proudly celebrated the Class of 2026!” Rasmussen said. “This milestone reflects not only the hard work of our graduates, but also the unwavering support of their families, staff and community. Congratulations, Seahawks —remember, you can’t spell lOVe without OV!”