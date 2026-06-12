Ocean View High sends off its graduating Seahawks

Ocean View High senior class president Darrin Hernandez is all smiles after receiving his diploma during Wednesday’s commencement ceremony.

Ocean View High School is known for fostering a special sense of community and pride on campus.

This is summed up in the school’s motto, “You can’t spell ‘love’ without ‘OV.’”

Ocean View High senior senate speaker Laney Bae addresses her classmates during Wednesday’s commecement ceremony. (James Carbone)

On Wednesday, the Seahawks’ graduating Class of 2026 soared into the future at the commencement ceremony held on campus.

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The school band played both the national anthem and the school’s alma mater for the graduates of Ocean View, which is known within the Huntington Beach Union High School District for its International Baccalaureate program.

Ocean View High graduates walk into the stadium for the start of Wednesday’s commencement ceremony. (James Carbone)

Five Seahawk student speakers shared their thoughts and feelings about the important life milestone, including senior class president Darrin Hernandez and senior senate speakers Laney Bae and Carson Sulsona.

Senior graduation speakers Gerardo Aguilar and Luciana Fransico Loya also imparted words of wisdom to their fellow classmates.

Ocean View High graduates hug one another in celebration at Wednesday’s commencement ceremony. (James Carbone)

Daniel Hernandez, the school’s football coach, was the staff speaker for the ceremony.

Principal Robert Rasmussen concluded his fifth year in charge at the school.

“Today, we proudly celebrated the Class of 2026!” Rasmussen said. “This milestone reflects not only the hard work of our graduates, but also the unwavering support of their families, staff and community. Congratulations, Seahawks —remember, you can’t spell lOVe without OV!”