Valley Vista graduates set to go on to next chapter

Christopher Silva Paz speaks at the commencement ceremony for Valley Vista High on Thursday.

A throng of people packed into the quad at Valley Vista High, eager to witness the closing of the childhood book for approximately 110 seniors ready to walk across the stage on Thursday afternoon.

In that moment, Principal Billy Wilson implored the students that it was just one story in a collection their lives had in store for them. The underlying message: Go on and write the next chapter.

Graduates walk into the quad for the Valley Vista High graduation ceremony on Thursday. (James Carbone)

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“Let’s go chase your dreams,” Wilson said. “Let’s go create opportunities. Let’s go build careers. Let’s go serve our communities. Let’s go make mistakes, learn from them, and keep growing. Let’s go prove to yourselves that there is no limit to what you can accomplish, because your story is not ending today. It’s just beginning.”

Mavi Martinez, who wants to become a flight attendant, gets a lei from her younger sister Sophie during the Valley Vista High graduation ceremony on Thursday. (James Carbone)

With the turning of their tassels, the Eagles turned the page.

Teresa Fuentes Ramirez and Christopher Silva Paz did the honors as student speakers, while Michael Miranda led those in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Families look for their graduate’s signature during the Valley Vista High graduation ceremony on Thursday. (James Carbone)

“There was a time when I was too nervous to stand in front of a classroom and give a simple presentation,” Fuentes Ramirez said. “Looking back, that made me realize how much I have grown, and I have Valley Vista to thank for that.”

Diana Carey, the vice president of the Huntington Beach Union High School District board of trustees, was on hand to accept Valley Vista’s graduates from the class of 2026.