Small’s Smash Club opens a second shop in Laguna Beach

Jordan Small, owner of Small’s Smash Club, holds a double smash burger with grilled onions, pickle chips and Small’s sauce, at the new location in Laguna Beach.

Sitting on the patio of what amounts to the latest stop on his venture into the food industry, Jordan Small cracked a joke that he is raising four under the age of 2.

A Southern California native and former professional snowboarder, Small and his wife, Jordyn, have two young children.

The other two he was referring to are the locations of Small’s Smash Club, a smash burger concept that began with an experiment at home during the coronavirus pandemic after a sponsor sent him a pair of meat smokers.

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A double smash burger with grilled onions, pickle chips, and Small’s sauce, at the new Small’s Smash Club in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Smoking various meats and selling barbecue out of his backyard became a weekly event during the pandemic shutdown, and when the health and safety protocols became less restrictive, such practices led to a pop-up business, through which Small sold his wares in numerous locations.

“I did that for probably six months or so, and then [at] one pop-up, I thought it would be fun to throw a smash burger on there,” Small said. “We did the smash burger on a pop-up, and then that just killed it. I was like, ‘This is much easier than smoking meat every day,’ and people loved it.”

After four years of perfecting a smash burger pop-up, the initial brick-and-mortar spot opened in his hometown of San Clemente last July.

Jordan Small, owner of Small’s Smash Club, at the new location in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

A second shop opened in Laguna Beach — at 2794 Coast Highway in the building that formerly hosted longtime local eatery Dizz’s As Is — on June 6.

Although Small, 34, always considered it a “pipe dream” to eventually open five restaurants in five years, he’s so far working at a pace that could make that dream a reality. He was just six months into starting up the San Clemente location when he discovered the South Laguna property for sale.

News Dizz’s As Is serves its last ecclectic dish after 48-year run in Laguna Beach Dizz’s As Is had served customers at the corner of South Coast Highway and Victoria Street in South Laguna since 1977. The restaurant closed March 13, auctioning off its antique collectibles over two weekends.

“I wasn’t planning to go that quick with expansion, but I basically saw the spot, and I was like, ‘There’s no way I can pass this up,’” he said. “Places like this do not come up, almost ever.”

The inclusion of the liquor license, originally procured by Dizz’s, was an added bonus. The bar remains intact, with indoor table seating and more room to accommodate guests on an elevated, enclosed outdoor patio with a garden.

Staff members prepare smash burgers at Small’s Smash Club in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“If you walk into our spaces, it feels, like, comforting, homey,” Small said. “You don’t feel like you’re at a greasy burger joint, let alone like an upscale, try-too-hard restaurant. … We like to make it feel very coastal beach house hangout, inviting to where you want to come there and stay there.”

Small, who along with his wife attended El Toro High in Lake Forest, said he grew up coming to Laguna’s pristine beaches on the weekends. It’s his faith in the destination, particularly the foot traffic to nearby Victoria Beach, that he turns to when the lack of dedicated parking at the restaurant becomes a topic of discussion. He cited the business’ proximity to a trolley stop in the South Laguna neighborhood, too.

Smash burger enthusiasts showed up en masse for the June 6 opening, which Small described as “mayhem.” They discovered a simple menu, featuring options for a single, double or triple, as well as sides that include cheese fries, loaded fries and onion rings.

A double smash burger with grilled onions, pickle chips and Small’s sauce, at the new Small’s Smash Club in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“We definitely had a line out the door, out around the corner, pretty much from opening till closing,” Small said. “It was pretty wild. I think we did 650 tickets, and our average ticket probably had four to five burgers in it. We were pretty prepared for it this time. I think [at] our San Clemente one, we weren’t prepared for it, and it was pretty wild.

“This one, I knew, we’ve got to have five guys in the kitchen and four girls up front to make sure that we’re ready for this crowd. It went amazing. It went just as we were hoping. [I’m] absolutely stoked on the turnout. Locals were there, neighbors were there, friends and family were there. … We met a lot of people.”

Small’s Smash Club in Laguna Beach is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. It is closed on Mondays.