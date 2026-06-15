King tides prompt warning for coastal residents in Orange County

The combination of surf and high tides could produce minor coastal flooding at the lowest coastal locations in the evenings during high tide according to the National Weather Service. Above, streets in the Balboa Peninsula are flooded by coastal tides and high surf in Newport Beach on July 3, 2020.

Warnings issued last week for dangerous coastal conditions were extended by the National Weather Service until this Friday at Orange County beaches.

Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf is expected, according to the NWS.

“There is an increased risk of ocean drowning,’” the NWS said. “Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. Minor coastal flooding is possible in low-lying areas near the times of high tides.”

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The NWS advised people to remain out of the water or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions. Beachgoers were advised to stay off the rocks.

King tides, which are typically the highest tides of the year, are caused by the combined gravitational pull of the moon and sun during full and new moons. They are expected to affect the Orange County coastline.

“Areas most susceptible to flooding include Newport Island, Balboa Island, Finley Tract, Lido Village, Balboa Village, LaFayette Avenue, the Peninsula and portions of the Marcus River and Lake Avenue area,’’ according to a dispatch last week from the Newport Beach city manager’s office.

“Residents with properties adjacent to Newport Harbor should take precautions, including installing seawall plugs and placing sandbags in vulnerable areas,” according to the dispatch.

The warning advised that localized street “ponding” is expected and motorists were urged to drive slowly through any flooded areas to avoid creating wakes that can worsen the impact to nearby properties.

Parking in low-lying areas should be avoided.

“City crews are installing flood-protection gap boards on Balboa Island and will deploy throughout the king tide event to operate pumps, place sandbags, install flood-protection measures and post traffic-control signs where needed,” the dispatch stated.

Newport Beach residents can pick up pre-filled sandbags at the City Corporation Yard at 592 Superior Ave. Sandbags were also available for filling at all Newport Beach fire stations.

Anyone in the Newport Beach area seeking more information was encouraged to call (949) 644-3055.

