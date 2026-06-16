Senior housing project breaks ground across from Huntington Beach City Hall

Josh Johnson of Momentum Senior Living motions to active construction in the background as he comments during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Marisol on June 11.

A senior housing community, nearly a decade in the making, has broken ground at a bustling intersection in Huntington Beach.

Officials gathered for the groundbreaking of the Marisol, a luxury senior living community featuring assisted living and memory care services, on June 11.

The 214-unit community will be located at the corner of Main Street and Yorktown Avenue, across from Huntington Beach City Hall on one side, Seacliff Village shopping center on the other and diagonally from Huntington Beach High School.

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A large backhoe driver waits for instructions during a groundbreaking ceremony for The Marisol in Huntington Beach on June 11. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Marisol will be managed by Momentum Senior Living.

“We expect the majority of people to maybe not need as much care, but move in more for the lifestyle and the amenities,” Momentum chief executive Josh Johnson said. “We’re going to have a swimming pool, a full bar, activities a lot of the time. Interestingly enough, our most popular activity for seniors right now is boxing.”

He added that he enjoyed knowing that there is a high school nearby.

VIPs prepare for a ceremonial groundbreaking for The Marisol, the newest luxury senior living community in Huntington Beach, on June 11. (Don Leach/Daily Pilot)

“We can do a lot of intergenerational activities,” Johnson said. “Where we’ve had communities close to schools, it’s been awesome to cooperate, whether it’s having the band over to play or even inviting the residents to go watch the sports. It’s going to be great. I’m looking forward to that.”

Momentum Chief Operating Officer Gilbert Carrasco said the complex’s name came from combining “Mar,” which means sea or ocean in Spanish, and “Sol,” which means sun.

Johnson said that the coronavirus pandemic slowed down the project, and it was hard to receive financing after that due to interest rates spiking. But the Marisol ultimately received $252 million in construction financing via bonds, arranged by JLL Securities and HJ Sims.

Josh Johnson of Momentum Senior Living makes comments during a groundbreaking ceremony for The Marisol on June 11. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Bluhm Family Foundation is the developer of the project, which is designed by VTBS Architects and expected to welcome its first residents in 2028.

The groundbreaking for the Marisol, which will feature a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, comes as Orange County in general — and Huntington Beach specifically — is aging. The Orange County Office on Aging projects that by 2060, adults 65 and older are projected to comprise 36% of the county’s population, more than the projected statewide percentage of 33%.

A large backhoe moves dirt during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Marisol in Huntington Beach on June 11. (Don Leach/Daily Pilot)

The median age in Huntington Beach is about 44 years old, six years older than California’s median age of 38. According to Census Reporter, adults age 70 or older make up about 14% of Surf City’s population.

“Great location, close to the beach, close to shopping and dining,” Mayor Casey McKeon said at the groundbreaking ceremony. “This shopping center behind me is one of the best we have in the entire city of Huntington Beach. A lot of great new tenants have come in, so we’re really excited about it. We really appreciate the investment.”