Laguna Beach to gauge pump track interest with 2-week pilot program

The Laguna Beach community is expected to have access to a pump track for a two-week period in July at the Laguna Beach Community and Recreation Center, located on the former St. Catherine of Siena school site at 30516 South Coast Highway.

Laguna Beach is preparing to provide a new recreational activity on a trial run this summer, with city officials set to offer a temporary pump track for the enjoyment of bikers and skaters in July.

The Planning Commission, approved a temporary use permit at a meeting on June 3, allowing for the installation of a pump track for a two-week period at the Laguna Beach Community and Recreation Center.

The closed-loop course, featuring banked turns and rollers, is designed to allow those riding non-motorized, wheeled modes of transportation to use momentum — rather than pedaling — to make their way around the track.

Advertisement

“It’s kids with bikes, it’s a good summer program, and it’s something a little bit different than what’s available now in Laguna,” Commissioner Susan Whitin said. “There’s parking adjacent, it’s a small area, it’s centrally located between South Laguna and the rest of the town. There’s no fee. What’s not to like about it? It’s mom and apple pie.”

City staff requested that the temporary pump track be placed at the north end of a grass field at the Community and Recreation Center, which has been dedicated to overflow parking for those participating in a variety of activities offered at the former St. Catherine of Siena school site at 30516 South Coast Highway.

The Laguna Beach Planning Commission has approved a temporary use permit for a pump track to be installed for two weeks on a grass field at the Laguna Beach Community and Recreation Center this summer. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The grass field is approximately 21,000 square feet, while the pump track is expected to require about 1,500 square feet of that space.

The facility will be open from July 13 through July 25. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. It will closed on Sunday.

A modular pump track rental program will provide the public amenity. A staff report said the temporary pump track was also scheduled to be used by the cities of Fullerton and Mission Viejo. The two-week rental is expected to come at an estimated cost of $13,800.

“This is not going to be the same setup that any permanent pump track the city explores would be,” said Tierney Doran, the city’s recreation supervisor. “This is smaller because it is a portable, sort of modular setup. We identified two weeks because that’s generally the duration that the other cities participating in [the program] have scheduled it for … We don’t have funds budgeted for additional time on rental this summer.”

While the temporary pump track will be used to gauge community interest and usage patterns, city staff said the pilot program should not be viewed as one studying the feasibility of a permanent pump track at the Community and Recreation Center.

Commissioner Jorg Dubin did raise concerns about how the pump track’s users — particularly those without vehicles — would access it while navigating a busy Coast Highway.

“This rental program that we’re participating in also took place in Orange County last year,” Doran said. “The other cities that participated in it last year reported that the majority of their users were young children who were brought in by their parents, so we anticipate that it’s mostly going to be young kids who come in with a parent in a car, not riding by themselves on a bike …

“Adults are welcome to use it. There are bike lanes on Coast Highway now in that South Coast Highway section where the [Community and Recreation Center] is.”

