From shopping to sisterhood, Rush Ready aims to ease college transition

Lindsay Colucio of Glitter for Breakfast, left, helps Kelley and Kayla Switz select bracelets during the Rush Ready sorority event Thursday at the Balboa Pavilion.

A room full of teenage girls and their moms gathered at the Balboa Pavilion Thursday for an afternoon of shopping, guest speakers and networking in preparation for sorority life.

While there are many websites where young women can prepare for sorority membership as they get ready to head off to college, an in-person introduction seemed to be missing in Newport Beach, according to Monica Peterson of Costa Mesa.

Peterson decided to create a local event, Rush Ready, for high school graduates seeking to learn about sorority life because of her daughter Sophia’s interest in joining one after graduating this year from Mater Dei High School.

Advertisement

“When looking for resources, there was nothing around here to find help and that had everything in one spot [like] shopping and education,” Peterson said in an interview. “Sophia will be attending the University of Mississippi, where they have 12 chapters of sororities”

She said Thursday’s four-hour event in the historic Newport Beach venue “was created to make the recruitment experience feel approachable, empowering and exciting. We want the young women in our community to feel supported so they can step on campus feeling informed and confident.”

Sophia Peterson poses with her mom, Monica Peterson, organizer of the Rush Ready sorority preparation event held Thursday at the Balboa Pavilion. (Susan Hoffman)

Local vendors on site included Besita Boots, Boot Bows, Glitter for Breakfast, Heroes Beauty, LaVoie Activewear, Love Shack Fancy, Mama Bijoux, Newport Knits, Roller Rabbit, Sorority Savvy, Stella Laguna Beach, Sugar Paper, the Monogram Store and Toka B.

Sophia Peterson said she was enthusiastic about her mom’s idea to bring all the elements together under one roof.

”I’m so excited for this event because I’ll have the chance to talk with and relate to other girls my age going through the same process. Plus, I’m not great at putting together outfits so I’m super happy about having the shopping resources at the Rush Ready event to help.”

In preparation for sorority membership, attendees Kelley Switz and daughter Kayla of Newport Beach explored the Texas Christian University Panhellenic website to learn about the different chapters. They also followed the different sororities’ social media accounts to get a better understanding of their values and philanthropy.

“The in-person event is the opportunity to learn directly from girls who have recently gone through the recruitment process,” said Kelley Switz. “Also, learning from sorority rush consultants will help my daughter and I better understand the process. Listening to firsthand experiences and being able to engage and ask questions will provide us with valuable insight that you simply can’t get online. We hope to gain a better understanding of how sorority life has evolved, what the recruitment process is really like, and how I can best support my daughter as she navigates this transition to college and sorority rush.”

Claire Davis from Love Shack Fancy said the “Gwen” she’s showing is an ideal dress for sorority rush time during the Rush Ready event Thursday at the Balboa Pavilion. (Susan Hoffman)

Kayla Switz credited her experience in National Charity League for teaching her the importance of friendship, community and service, all of which makes sorority life appealing to her.

“I’m interested in joining a sorority because it will [be] a great way to build friendships and find a sense of community,” said Kayla Switz. “ I value connection, service and involvement and I’m hoping to find a group of girls who share similar values and interests. It will be nice to have a local support system as I transition to college.”

A part of sorority membership includes supporting charitable causes as part of contributing to their communities. The Rush Ready event supported nonprofit Working Wardrobes, a mission to empower individuals as they interview for jobs. According to Monica Peterson, those attending Rush Ready were asked to bring suitable articles of clothing, such as blazers, to be donated to the nonprofit.

Sorority consultant Missy Harris of Sorority Savvy, center, answers questions from Rush Ready attendees at the Balboa Pavilion. (Susan Hoffman)

”Philanthropy and sisterhood are the heart of the sorority experience,” said sorority consultant Missy Harris, founder Sorority Savvy.

“I was so excited to participate in the inaugural Rush Ready event to support Working Wardrobes. Supporting Working Wardrobes aligns with the sorority values of service by helping women prepare for employment and long-term success.”