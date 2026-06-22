Man sentenced to 21 years for Huntington Beach drive-by gang shooting that injured 2

A 39-year-old Huntington Beach man pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for shooting two people from a vehicle in March 2025.

A 39-year-old Huntington Beach man pleaded guilty Monday and was immediately sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for shooting two people in Huntington Beach last year.

Sergio Mario Guevara Ramos appeared in a Westminster courtroom, where he admitted to two counts of attempted murder, shooting from a motor vehicle, possession of a gun by a felon and being a prohibited person owning ammunition — all felonies — along with misdemeanor counts of possessing drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance.

He also admitted a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a gun.

Guevara accepted a plea deal from Orange County Superior Court Judge Tania Vallejo, who dismissed additional sentencing enhancements for attempted premeditated murder and discharge of a gun causing great bodily injury. He was sentenced to a total of 21 years and two months in prison.

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The shooting took place shortly before 9 p.m. on the night of March 16, 2025, on the 7000 block of Mandrell Drive, near Koledo Lane, where two adult males were reportedly hospitalized with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Huntington Beach Police Department reported.

Detectives from HBPD’s Special Investigations Bureau identified Guevara as the shooter and arrested him on July 3, 2025, near Beach Boulevard and Warner Avenue. Investigators believe the shooting was gang related.

In connection with the investigation, a search warrant was executed that same day by the HBPD SWAT team at a residence in the 7800 block of Slater Avenue, police reported at the time.

Although another individual, 27-year-old Huntington Beach resident Raul Bustillos, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder the morning after the shooting, court records do not indicate that charges were filed related to that incident.

— Assistant editor Sara Cardine contributed to this report.