Paddling beyond limits: Newport outing brings adventure, inclusion together

Brad Ball and Ron Holland, right, seated at the bow of an outrigger canoe, smile while paddling in Upper Newport Bay Friday during an outing organized by Project Independence and Makapo Aquatics.

Ron Holland got into a mostly steady rhythm during his first time paddling on an outrigger canoe. But he couldn’t help himself from pausing every few strokes to take in the beauty of the algae-green waters, scenic bluffs and wildlife of Newport Beach’s Back Bay.

Adults with developmental disabilities as well as staff and volunteers with Project Independence and Makapo Aquatics paddle outrigger canoes in Upper Newport Bay on Friday. (Eric Licas)

“What a great workout,” said Holland, a 58-year-old Garden Grove resident who normally stays fit by running; his favorite events are the 1500-meter, 400-meter and 200-meter races.

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Volunteers with Makapo Aquatics show adults with developmental disabilities served by Project Independence how to paddle outrigger canoes. (Eric Licas)

He was among about a dozen adults with developmental disabilities from Orange County who took part in Friday’s paddling session at the Newport Aquatic Center. The event was organized by Costa Mesa-based nonprofit Project Independence and Makapo Aquatics, an organization dedicated to broadening accessibility to water sports. The latter provided instruction to the group of mostly first-time paddlers and supplied the canoes and necessary gear for their outing.

A volunteer with Makopo Aquatics gives adults with developmental disabilities and staff with Project Independence a crash course in outrigger paddling at the Newport Aquatic Center in Upper Newport Bay on Friday. (Eric Licas)

Project Independence helps people with developmental disabilities enroll in college courses and find jobs or volunteering positions to integrate into their communities. It also supports them with accounting, housekeeping and other services so they can maintain free and fulfilling lifestyles.

A volunteer with Makopo Aquatics helps a man with developmental disabilities get out of an outrigger canoe after paddling in Upper Newport Bay on Friday. (Eric Licas)

The nonprofit’s Access to Adventure program gives clients opportunities to get active and socialize, Project Independence president and chief executive Bob Watson told the Daily Pilot. They host about six or seven outings each year; past events include a cruise to Catalina Island, hikes through Yosemite, Thanksgiving and Christmas parties, bowling nights and karaoke.

All who participated in the Project Independence and Makapo Aquatics outing pose for a group photo before paddling outrigger canoes in Upper Newport Bay on Friday (Eric Licas)

“It also exposes the general population to the individuals we serve,” Watson said during a phone call last week. “It creates an understanding … it’s letting people know we’re out there. We may have some technical accommodations, but we’re mostly the same.”

Adults with disabilities participating in Friday’s adventure help each other put on personal flotation devices before paddling an outrigger canoe in Upper Newport Bay on Friday. (Eric Licas)

Watson has been working with people with developmental disabilities for about 40 years, and said it’s a population that had been squeezed out of society and sequestered to institutions. But over the decades, the work of organizations like Project Independence has helped them come out of the shadows and become active, contributing members of their communities.

Adults with developmental disabilities as well as staff and volunteers with Project Independence and Makapo Aquatics paddle outrigger canoes in Upper Newport Bay on Friday. (Eric Licas)

“They’re not as invisible as when I first started,” Watson said.