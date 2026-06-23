Surf dogs Iza and Rippin’ Rosie take top marks at Huntington Beach event

Rippin’ Rosie, a 5-year-old Labrador retriever from Soquel, catches a wave Friday at the the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge Western Regionals in Huntington Beach.

Two surf dogs from the Bay area came to Surf City and put on a show.

Iza and Rippin’ Rosie were the winners at the annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge surf competition, held Friday morning at Pacific Coast Highway and Newland Street in Huntington Beach.

Iza, a 6-year-old French bulldog from Pleasanton, was the winner in the small dog category. Her handler, David Fasoli, said that Iza was “dead last” in her first time surfing the Purina event, but improved to third place last year before winning this year.

Fasoli said he taught Iza (pronounced eye-za) to surf during the coronavirus pandemic. She also loves fetching.

Advertisement

Fasoli maimed his hand in an accident when he was a teenager.

David Fasoli of Pleasanton prepares for a heat with Iza, his 6-year-old French bulldog, during the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge surf competition on Friday. (Steve Donahue)

“We’re the only team out there, really, kind of repping disabilities,” Fasoli said in a phone interview. “And I have a dog that’s not known to be a water dog, so we’re kind of defying the odds. You always second guess yourself or always think you can’t do something. If you just continue to try and show up every day, then eventually, you will persevere. That rings true through these surfing events.”

Rippin’ Rosie, the large dog category champion, is a 5-year-old yellow Labrador retriever from Soquel. Her handler, Steve Drottar, said he surfs with her several times a week in Santa Cruz.

Similar to Iza’s path, Rippin’ Rosie didn’t place in her first two years at the Purina competition. But she was third place last year and won her division this year.

Stephen Drottar throws up a ‘shaka’ with his winning surf dog Rippin’ Rosie during the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge surf competition on Friday. (Steve Donahue)

“She can ride anything that I push her into, I’ve just got to push her into the right waves,” Drottar said in a phone interview. “The longer she’s done it, the more confidence she has in her balance and her skill set. I think it’s just that learning curve. Like anything else, you figure it out as you get older, and she’s just a natural.”

Drottar credited the Huntington State Beach lifeguards, who assist with the event, for keeping the dogs going during challenging conditions on Friday.

The Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge also included various other competitions, testing the canines’ agility, diving, flying disc catching, fetching skills and more. It will air later this summer on NBC.

The next key event on the surf dog circuit is the World Dog Surfing Championships, which take place in NorCal’s Pacifica on Aug. 1.