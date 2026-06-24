Fête de la Musique takes over downtown Laguna Beach

Banjo player John Fitzgerald performs with the Grey Hill Gospel String Band to the delight of people downtown during the Fête de la Musique in Laguna Beach on Saturday.

Music lovers across the sound spectrum found something for their enjoyment on Saturday in Laguna Beach.

The city took part in the 19th annual Fête de la Musique, an international day of music that saw hundreds of cities across the globe join together in the celebration.

Hotcakes duo Leslie Smith and Christie Hardy, from left, perform on Forest Avenue as part of the Fête de la Musique. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Advertisement

Musicians and singers performed at 32 locations throughout the downtown area into the late afternoon, bringing walking traffic to a standstill to take in the show and others to swing their hips to the beat.

The Laguna Community Jazz Band had an exclusive audience to start the day, playing for two hours for beachgoers and local residents alike at the cobblestone area of Main Beach Park.

Garrett Freeman of the alt-rock band Gill Freely walks into the audience on guitar during the Fête de la Musique. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

More than one Elvis Presley impersonator could be found in the crowd, as well as bubble-blowing mermaids and a rollerskating mime.

Karyn Philippsen, founding president of Laguna Beach Sister Cities, the event’s presenting sponsor, ran the opening ceremony, commenting on the cloudless day by saying, “This is truly the day of music, but nobody has the view that we’ve got today.”

The Laguna Community Jazz Band opened the proceedings for the Fete de la Musique at Main Beach Park. The Elvis impersonators were into it. pic.twitter.com/vEkqA6p1vB — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) June 24, 2026

She then yielded the microphone to Loulou and François of Perfect Blend, who performed the national anthems of both France and the United States.

Laguna Beach recognizes Menton, France among its sister cities, along with San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico, St. Ives, England and Fuji Five Lakes, Japan.

Phil Gough of Party Foul plays for a big crowd at Main Beach Park during the Fête de la Musique in downtown Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“As many of you know, Laguna Beach has a long history of the arts and being an arts community,” Mayor Mark Orgill said. “Creativity is part of our identity, and events like this remind us that arts and music have the power to inspire, connect, and bring joy to our lives.

“So whether you’re here to perform, listen, dance or simply enjoy the atmosphere, I encourage you to embrace the spirit of the day — discover new sounds, meet new people, and celebrate the start of summer.”

Guests dance to Party Foul at Main Beach Park during the Fête de la Musique in downtown Laguna Beach on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

While performances happened outside local businesses and restaurants in the downtown area, the main stage featured Perfect Blend, Endora and Party Foul.

Endora, a favorite in the LGBTQ+ community, and Tony Tanner, her longtime accompanist, were greeted by an audience that included a group of people waving Pride flags.

Loulou and Francois, together the acoustic duo of Perfect Blend, perform during Fete de la Musique in Laguna Beach. pic.twitter.com/ztjGkCzWFj — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) June 24, 2026

Often seen at Laguna Beach Pride events, Endora had to “tame down” her nightclub routine, although the performance still featured an edgy personality. Wearing an abundance of necklaces, she joked a bank safe was necessary to store her jewelry.

“Allow Endora to be Endora, because you never know what’s going to come out of her mouth,” Tanner said of their on-stage chemistry. “She’s better when she’s uncensored, and she’s just kind of bigger than life. I don’t even try to reel her in.”

Guests listen to Party Foul at Main Beach Park during the Fête de la Musique in downtown Laguna Beach on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

While he lives in Rancho Mirage now, Tanner, who was at the keyboard on Saturday, had fond memories of performing at the since-closed Main Street and Cabaret gay bar, viewing the Fête de la Musique as a homecoming.

“We want to support Laguna Beach in any way we can because we’re former natives,” Tanner said. “We just love being here, being in our home city again, and hopefully we’ll be invited back next year.”