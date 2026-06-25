41-year-old pedestrian fatally struck on East Coast Highway is ID’d

A fatal collision Wednesday involving a pedestrian struck on East Coast Highway, west of Newport Coast Drive, closed all lanes of the highway for several hours.

Despite the best efforts of bystanders to save him, a pedestrian struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of East Coast Highway and Newport Coast Drive died at the scene, resulting in a full highway closure lasting several hours.

The incident took place at around 12:45 p.m., when a man was struck somewhere in the westbound lanes of Coast Highway, west of the intersection, Newport Beach police reported in a news release Wednesday.

Witnesses at the scene immediately rendered life-saving measures to the pedestrian until emergency personnel arrived.

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Despite those efforts, the man — identified by the coroner’s office as 41-year-old Angad Singh Hira, of Kentfield in Marin County, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Lisbeth Gwisdalla — was pronounced dead by Newport Beach Fire Department personnel.

Detectives with NBPD’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the area and are handling the investigation. To accommodate that effort, police closed all lanes of East Coast Highway at around 1 p.m., reopening them to vehicle traffic by 6:30 p.m., according to news alerts shared with the public.

Information on the vehicle and its driver were not immediately available Thursday. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact Sgt. Sabrina Fabbri at sfabbri@nbpd.org.