Nostalgic Newport Beach mural evokes memories of sabot regatta

Children look on, mesmerized, as artist Ellen Gladis applies paint to her “Sabot Regatta” mural in Via Lido Plaza.

Newport Beach artist Ellen Gladis, known for her coastal scenes and, most notably, life on Newport Harbor, was putting the finishing touches on her mural titled “Sabot Regatta” at Via Lido Plaza last week.

The process of painting the art directly on the wall that had been designated for her work, as part of an integrated artistic elements collection, required some preparation before the mural could be installed, Gladis said.

“The walls are [textured] plaster and had to be smooth coated completely for the painting,” she said. “I used exterior flat paint for the background and acrylic paint for the details.“

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Gladis added that her murals can be converted in giclée, a process used to print high quality prints from her murals.

The 8-foot by 17-foot artwork was inspired by a 1995 mural Gladis created for a grocery store that captured a slice of life on the Newport Harbor.

“Via Lido Plaza owner Fritz Duda hired me to do a mural inspired from the original murals that I did 30 years ago for the inside of Pavilions market when it had been in the plaza,” Gladis said, whose art is also on display at Zpizza in Lido Plaza and at the Lido Theater, where walls are covered with her underwater scenes.

Artist Ellen Gladis adds finishing touches to “Sabot Regatta,” a mural recently installed at Via Lido Plaza. (Susan Hoffman)

Kathy Hill and Michele McCormack of the nautical themed boutique Crews Quarters, located just a few steps away from the mural, said the vibrant colors in Gladis’ work depicting boating activity was a good fit for the community-centered plaza that catered to both locals and tourists.

“I think that it’s fantastic we locals grew up learning to sail in sabots and every time I walk into work I think of my junior program days at Balboa Yacht Club because of the mural,” McCormack said.

Michele McCormack, left, and Kathy Hill, shown working on a display at Crews Quarters, say the new sabot mural just outside their Via Lido Plaza store is a good fit for the nautical community. (Susan Hoffman)

“A point of interest for all the customers in the center and brings back childhood memories of learning to sail a sabot,” Hill said.

“The mural is already attracting lots of people that want to take pictures in front of the it,” Duda said. “A lot of these kids that have previously sailed sabots all come over there looking for their sail numbers, including my daughter, Lindsey, who found her 9491 sail number in that mural back when she was 8 or 9 years old.”

With all the attention the mural is receiving from the public, Duda started thinking about protecting the painting.

“You know what? We should put a little faux dock in front to protect the painting,” he said. “We have also collected some brass sea otters that can sit on the top.”

Via Lido Plaza owner Fritz Duda is planning to use his collection of brass sea otters to complete the recent “Sabot Regatta” mural installation. (Susan Hoffman)

Duda went directly to the professionals at Swift Slip Dock & Pier Builders to create the boat dock with railing, which will replicate an authentic boat dock when completed, to protect the new mural.

“First, we’re stoked to be involved, it’s a pretty cool invite,” Pete Swift said, whose firm has been in business for 44 years. “Fritz has done a really good job with the plaza. The dock will look like a traditional Newport style dock, but will be built with all the new materials with PVC decking and timber frame.”

In appreciation of the idea of integrating art at Via Lido Plaza for the community to enjoy, Duda has a number of artistic elements in the works. His list of ideas is long, including re-doing the courtyard in front of Bear Flag, adding a statue, possibly a sundial sculpture, and giving the fountain a refresh.