Huntington Beach ordered to switch to ranked choice voting for City Council elections

Local activist Victor Valladares, left, shown in 2020 speaking through a bullhorn to former Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz, was a plaintiff in a lawsuit alleging the city was disenfranchising minority residents in City Council elections.

Voting in Huntington Beach City Council elections could look drastically different come November.

With just over four months to go before voters cast their ballots, an Orange County judge has ordered the city to move to ranked-choice voting for the 2026 election.

As its name suggests, ranked-choice voting gives voters the ability to rank candidates in order of their preference. No other city in the county currently offers it, though Irvine is considering switching to it.

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Orange County Superior Court Judge Craig Griffin sided with the plaintiffs, Huntington Beach activist Victor Valladares and Latino voter rights nonprofit Southwest Voter Registration Education Project, in a minute order filed on Wednesday. They had sued the city in 2024, though attorney Kevin Shenkman sent a warning letter to the city as early as 2017.

“I’m ecstatic about it,” said Shenkman, attorney for the plaintiffs, in a Friday interview. “It’s a very detailed, well reasoned, well thought out decision. I think that this will allow Latino voters in Huntington Beach to finally have a voice in their local government. More generally, it will allow voters in Huntington Beach to bring some sanity back to their city council.”

Christina Krebs, right, assists Brandon Mendez in processing his ballot at Huntington Beach City Hall on Election Day in 2022. (File photo)

Huntington Beach City Atty. Mike Vigliotta said in an email that the city is reviewing the decision with outside counsel that litigated the case to determine next steps.

Shenkman, a Malibu-based attorney, has advocated for cities for years in court by citing the California Voting Rights Act of 2001.

The plaintiffs had pushed for either geographic district based or ranked-choice voting, arguing that the current system makes it more difficult for residents in the largely Latino Oak View community to get elected to the council. One such resident, Oscar Rodriguez, unsuccessfully ran for council in 2020 and 2022.

Valladares said he realized years ago that something needed to change in the city’s elections. The Oak View community is a 1-square mile area in central Huntington Beach.

“I saw that elected officials wanted to tokenize and take pictures with representatives from Oak View, but nothing ever changed,” he said in an interview Friday. “Nothing ever changed, and nobody wanted to address the rising cost of housing and sub-standard living conditions, issues that are important to working class families that are the backbone of Huntington Beach. They just were always placed on the back burner, and it happens cycle through cycle through cycle.”

Oscar Rodriguez had unsuccessful runs for the Huntington Beach City Council in 2020 and 2022. (Courtesy of Oscar Rodriguez)

Griffin agreed with the plaintiffs that racially polarized voting has regularly occurred in Huntington Beach’s at-large elections. He noted that unlike district elections, ranked-choice voting wouldn’t interfere with the city charter, which states that the city must maintain an at-large voting system.

He also ordered the city to no longer stagger its elections, meaning that all seven council members would be up for reelection every four years.

Under the current system, there are four seats up for grabs this fall, with the other three seats up for election in 2028.

Orange County Registrar of Voters Bob Page said in an email Friday that he had yet to be contacted by Huntington Beach regarding the ruling. He added that the city has authority under state law to conduct its own elections. If the city were to ask the Registrar of Voters to administer a ranked-choice voting method, it would first have to be considered by the Orange County Board of Supervisors, Page said.

Page said the state-certified voting system used by his office does not currently have a viable way to conduct such an election.

“The voting system vendor has said it plans to add ranked-choice voting functionality to its software, which will then be reviewed and tested by the Secretary of State before it is certified,” Page wrote.

Griffin’s ruling states that if the Registrar of Voters can’t implement ranked-choice voting for Huntington Beach by November, then it would go into effect in 2028. If that isn’t possible, the plaintiffs can ask the court to apply an alternative remedy.