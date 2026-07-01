‘Everyone’s favorite grandma’: 96-year-old raises $48,000 to feed Newport Beach Police

Dotty McDonald has outdone herself this year, raising $48,000 for the Newport Beach Police Department on behalf of her annual Feed the Cops drive.

“This year we have enough money to not only feed 150 cops, but maybe closer to 250 cops,” said the Newport Beach resident. ”Now we can also feed the cops that work in the jail and 911 emergency.”

The 96-year-old McDonald, who has been running the Feed the Cops drive pretty much on her own for the last eight years, explained she coordinates with the police association to navigate the purchase of the food and beverage gift cards that are generated from the collected funds.

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Posing with the presentation check of $48,000 for the Feed the Cops drive, from left, are NBPD Command Staff Deputy Chief Shawn Randall, Deputy Chief Josh Vincelet, Chief Dave Miner, donor Dotty McDonald, Deputy Chief Eric Little, Deputy Director Jonathan Stafford and Assist. to Chief Cherise Bloom. (Susan Hoffman)

Her networking campaign includes both in-person and written requests for donations. She has also received generous support from Starbucks, Chipotle, In-N-Out Burger, Sgt. Pepperoni and with Clean Energy Fuels, which provided the initial seed money.

“Each cop receives a $50 gift card and if they [arrive to dine] in uniform, they also get a 50% deduction [on their meal],” McDonald said.

“Anyone who has spent time around a police department knows that feeding cops is usually a winning strategy. Our employees work long hours and are always on the go, so a thoughtful gift like this is both appreciated and enjoyed,” said NBPD Chief Dave Miner. “More importantly, it reminds our team that the community values the work they do every day, and that means a great deal to all of us.”

In addition to raising money to support the NBPD, McDonald also regularly participates in ride-alongs with patrol officers, and has done so for about a dozen years.

NBPD Feed the Cops drive organizer Dotty McDonald receives a big hug from Lt. Brad Miller Tuesday. (Susan Hoffman)

“I still go on ride-alongs, usually one to two times a week, only now it’s the day shift, from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm,” McDonald said. “We giggle and cry and talk about our families.”

Full of boundless energy, McDonald quipped, “When you’re my age — I’m almost 97 — you gotta watch every step you take. It’s given me a whole new life, being involved.”

MacDonald added her gratitude for the support of the Newport Harbor Yacht Club in getting the word out for the Feed the Cops drive.

“I would like to share a tribute to one of our most beloved family members at the Newport Harbor Yacht Club, Dotty McDonald “At 96 years young, Dotty remains incredibly positive and is a steadfast supporter of our local law enforcement,” the club’s president, Ray Jacobi, said during Tuesday’s ceremony.

“While I do not have the exact figures, Dotty has raised and donated a substantial amount of funds to the Newport Beach Police Department,” he continued. “She frequently hosts officers and their families for meals at the club, demonstrating her deep appreciation for our first responders.”

Jacobi, who has known McDonald for over a decade, said he admires her energy and the care she shows for her community.

“Thank you, Dotty, for everything you do for Newport Beach’s finest and for your many years of membership [of the Yacht Club]. I look forward to the possibility of Dotty joining me for a ride-along sometime soon. Perhaps that would save me from getting a ticket. Only kidding, Officer,’ Jacobi quipped.

Dotty McDonald, center, is flanked by Karen Littlefair, a loyal donor to the Feed the Cops drive and Lt. Brad Miller during the check acceptance ceremony Tuesday at the NBPD headquarters. (Susan Hoffman)

“We’re always so grateful,” said Deputy Chief of Police Josh Vincelet. “Dotty McDonald is such a huge supporter of the police department and we all look at her like a member of the family.”

Cherise Bloom, assistant to the chief of police, agreed there was indeed a family-like relationship.

“Dotty is everyone’s favorite grandma — always encouraging us, looking out for us, and, of course, making sure we’re fed,” Bloom said. “This will be my sixth Fourth of July working at NBPD, and these gift cards always seem to arrive at exactly the right time as a thoughtful and much appreciated pick-me-up.”