Newport Beach eliminates 4-day workweek for city employees in schedule shakeup

Newport Beach officials claim the schedule shift will better align services with City Hall’s hours of operations.

Alternate schedules are clocking out across several departments at Newport Beach City Hall as four-day workweeks have been eliminated for dozens of city employees.

On June 23, the Newport Beach City Council approved a side letter agreement with the Newport Beach City Employees Assn. that terminated schedules that previously allowed workers to file four 10-hour days in a workweek.

In a compromise with the union, the city will increase telecommuting within a calendar year from 80 to 100 hours.

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According to a staff report, “both actions reflect the city’s commitment to fostering positive working relationships with its employees while balancing management practices.”

Mariah Stinson, NBCEA’s president, could not be reached for comment.

The elimination of the “4/10” shifts became effective Tuesday and impact around 85 employees.

Various departments including community development, public works, municipal operations, administrative services, fire, recreation and senior services and the harbor department, are part of the schedule shakeup.

City employees working in the offices of the city manager, city attorney and city clerk are also making the change.

“The city of Newport Beach is focused on improving the customer service and the overall experience for residents, visitors and others who conduct business at City hall,” said Georgia Rios, city spokesperson. “While City Hall is open five days a week, some employees worked alternate schedules, which affected in-person availability and operational needs during regular business hours.”

The changes are incoming for most Newport Beach Professional and Technical Employees Assn. members, as well.

Transitions vary by department. Some ProfTech employees have already made the switch while others will continue with alternate schedules until October.

Newport Beach initially approved a contract with NBCEA, which represents just under 100 city employees, in December. The three-year term runs through 2028.

But after the ink dried and Seimone Jurjis became city manager, Newport Beach sought to amend work schedules to eliminate four-day workweeks.

In addition to traditional five-day, 40-hour workweeks, Newport Beach is also keeping a “9/80” schedule that allows city employees to take every other Friday off.

Under the side letter agreement, Jurjis wields discretion over the approval of any four-day workweek schedule requests going forward, but can revoke them for operational needs at any time.

The contract previously noted that such alternate schedules were subject to a supervisor’s approval and that the city would maintain flex-scheduling “where it is currently operating successfully.”