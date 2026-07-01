Lending a helping paw: Oro joins Laguna Beach fire department as peer support dog

Oro, a 55-pound Aussiedoodle, has joined the Laguna Beach Fire Department as its first peer support dog.

The Laguna Beach Fire Department introduced Oro, its first peer support dog, during the June 23 meeting of the City Council.

A shaggy four-legged friend, the Aussiedoodle will be part of the family at Fire Station No. 1, adjacent to City Hall.

“When we began this process, we were told that there was a 99% chance we’d be receiving a Labrador retriever,” Fire Chief Niko King said, before sharing the dog’s breed. “So we’re here today to talk about the 1%.”

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The Laguna Beach City Council joins the fire department’s peer support dog, Oro, and his handler, Logan Strook, on June 23. (Andrew Turner)

Oro, who weighs approximately 55 pounds, joined members of the dais for a photo with his handler, firefighter Logan Strook, who was selected via a competitive internal process. Strook and Oro have already completed a four-month training program.

“In his short time with the department, Oro has already participated in multiple critical incident debriefings and has quickly become a valued member of our family,” King said. “We’re confident that he’ll have a lasting and positive impact on the health, wellness and resilience of our personnel for years to come.”

Oro comes to Laguna Beach via the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation, with funding provided by a sponsorship from Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits of Las Vegas.

