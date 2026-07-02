More alleged victims of ex-parks superintendent accused of filming nude lifeguards sue

More potential victims are speaking out in a lawsuit filed this week against a former California State Parks superintendent charged with illegally filming lifeguards in an employees’ locker room in Huntington Beach.

Los Angeles attorneys Gloria Allred and John West in a news conference Thursday announced they’d filed a complaint in Orange County Superior Court on behalf of three named victims, two of whom spoke out about what they described as the “ultimate betrayal of trust.”

The lawsuit stems from allegations that Kevin Pearsall, 59, of Long Beach, illegally filmed male lifeguards in various states of undress, sharing some of footage, as well as sexually charged comments, with at least two friends when he was a State Parks superintendent.

Former State Park Supt. Kevin Pearsall makes comments in Huntington Beach in 2022. The 59-year-old Long Beach resident has been charged with secretly filming lifeguards in a locker room. (Don Leach | Staff Photographer)

Matthew Dawson, a senior park aide who began working as a lifeguard under Pearsall in 2014, and senior park aide Richard Corey read written statements at the conference. A third plaintiff, named in the suit as Nicholas Petkas, 43, was not present Thursday.

“When our management sat us down for a meeting at work and told us what Kevin did, it was like getting punched in the stomach,” said Dawson, who recalled being specifically directed by Pearsall to disrobe in a back area of the locker room, where USB flash drives with cameras are thought to have been hidden.

“I never thought anything of it. It just seemed eccentric,” Dawson, 39, continued. “Now I feel he was setting me up to undress on camera.”

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Filed Wednesday in Orange County Superior Court, the lawsuit is the second to be filed since county prosecutors last week announced filing criminal charges against the 59-year-old Long Beach resident.

A June 23 complaint, filed on behalf of an unidentified victim named “John Doe” on the same day Pearsall turned himself into authorities and was released on his own recognizance, contends the former superintendent may have also been involved in questionable financial dealings within the department.

While that unnamed plaintiff claims he was notified by sheriff’s deputies in January that images of him were recovered during a July 2025 execution of a search warrant at the Bolsa Chica Lifeguard Headquarters, this week’s lawsuit indicates Corey, Dawson and Petkas were not informed of Pearsall’s alleged activities until around June 24.

“Plaintiffs have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress, humiliation, shock, shame, betrayal, anxiety, ongoing emotional damage, illness and other general and special damages,” the complaint contends.

“[They believe] that the outrageous conduct of Pearsall, as described above, was done with malice, fraud and oppression, conscious disregard for the rights and feelings of the plaintiffs and/or with the intent, design and purpose of injuring them.”

Wednesday’s complaint further alleges Pearsall “allowed offensive sexual banter in the Bolsa Chica workplace,” although no details about who may have participated in such banter are provided.

News Lifeguard’s suit against boss who filmed locker room hints at even more wrongdoing A suit filed Tuesday against former parks Supt. Kevin Pearsall claims employees initially thought a July 2025 search warrant at the Bolsa Chica headquarters in Huntington Beach pertained to “previous investigations into suspected embezzlement.”

The suit also accuses the California Department of Parks and Recreation of failing to adequately supervise Pearsall, monitor his alleged actions and failing to provide a workplace free from sexual harassment and discrimination by prohibiting the illegal recordings. It seeks compensation for general and special damages as well as legal fees.

Speaking at Thursday’s news conference, Corey, 39, called the situation “the ultimate betrayal of trust.” He said California State Parks employees are good people who deserve administrative leaders who put them and the public first.

“The saddest part about all of this … is that it did not need to happen. There were warning signs,” he said. “I still believe in a world where the truth and facts matter, and the truth about Kevin Pearsall and the administrative failures will come to light.”

Due to be arraigned Aug. 6 in Westminster, Pearsall faces five felony counts of eavesdropping, 23 misdemeanor counts of secretly filming others and three misdemeanor counts of unlawful dissemination of private recordings. He could serve up to 18 years and eight months in prison if convicted of all charges.

Allred said in a statement the parks department’s failure to comply with legal responsibilities to their employees resulted in harm to her clients.

“We are very proud that [Dawson and Corey] came forward today, and we expect that others will also be joining our lawsuit to fight back, along with our current clients,” she said. “We look forward to our day in court.”

Allred confirmed to the Daily Pilot that a fourth male victim has since come forward, though he is not part of this week’s lawsuit. That individual, and any other potential victims who may come forward, could become plaintiffs in a separate complaint, with the possibility of the complaints being brought together at a future date, according to West.