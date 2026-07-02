Waymakers Huntington Beach Youth Shelter celebrates two decades

Donaji Hernandez, a mental health specialist, gives a tour of the facility during the Waymakers Huntington Beach Youth Shelter 20th anniversary celebration on June 18.

The Waymakers Huntington Beach Youth Shelter has become a mainstay for local runaway, homeless and at-risk youth.

The care that the youth and teens ages 11-17 receive in the shelter makes such a difference that they often say that they want to be a therapist in their graduation essays, according to Nancy Galeana, the shelter’s program director of community care.

“Their therapists have such a profound impact on them,” Galeana said. “A lot of them, that’s the job that they want to do when they leave the shelter.”

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Waymakers Huntington Beach Youth Shelter Program Director Nancy Galeana, left, presents Judith Tobar a certificate of appreciation during the 20th anniversary celebration on June 18. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The short-term intervention shelter located adjacent to Central Park celebrated its 20th anniversary with a ceremony on June 18.

Galeana said that in those two decades, “The House in the Park” has helped more than 2,660 youths. It has provided more than 70,000 hours of therapy, 120,000 hours of tutoring and 167,000 meals.

Galeana and Isabel Kluwe, a licensed clinical social worker, became the shelter’s co-directors in 2021.

Guests tour the facility during the Waymakers Huntington Beach Youth Shelter 20th anniversary celebration on June 18. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The 12-bed shelter house is actually owned by the city of Huntington Beach, Galeana said, which has a partnership with Waymakers. Galeana said the house also has a good relationship with the Huntington Beach Police Department.

“They know that they are able to bring in any youth, whenever they encounter any of them in the community,” Galeana said. “We are open 24-7, and they can call us 24-7 if they have a youth with them that needs our services.”

Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Butch Twining presents program director Nancy Galeana with a city commendation during the Waymakers Huntington Beach Youth Shelter 20th anniversary celebration on June 18. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Butch Twining attended the ceremony, presenting Galeana with a certificate of commendation from the city.

“You truly are a treasure in our community,” Twining said. “I use the word ‘community’ often, and our community wouldn’t be complete without Waymakers and what you provide the kids of our community here. Good luck for another 20 years.”

Donaji Hernandez, a mental health specialist, left, gives a tour of the facility. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Galeana also presented awards to several Ambassadors of Change who have become valued partners to the shelter. Glenn Walker of Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa has supported the shelter for many years; its fundraiser “Love Grows By Giving” is held annually at the Hyatt.

Among others recognized, Saints Simon & Jude Catholic Church of Huntington Beach has recently become a valued partner by donating cleaning supplies, meals and gift cards to grocery stores. And local business owners Orlando and Judith Tobar, who run Baby Mini Donuts, are a vendor at Love Grows By Giving and are also constantly doing outreach for the Waymakers Huntington Beach Youth Shelter, Galeana said.

Program Director Nancy Galeana presents Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church members a gift of appreciation during the Waymakers Huntington Beach Youth Shelter 20th anniversary celebration on June 18. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It’s just support from the heart,” Judith Tobar said. “Everybody can do something, because these young people need it from us.”