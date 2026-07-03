Huntington Beach to resume virtual public comments at city council meetings

A public speaker makes emotional comments from the podium during a Huntington Beach City Council meeting in 2024.

Huntington Beach is again allowing virtual public comments for its city council meetings to be submitted via Zoom, starting at the next meeting on Tuesday.

The move is being undertaken to comply with California Senate Bill 707, signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom last September. The bill makes revisions to the Brown Act in the face of technological advances and seeks to diversify and increase public engagement in local governance.

Specifically, it requires eligible legislative bodies to offer hybrid meetings beginning July 1.

Advertisement

“The city remains committed to increasing public access and participation in local government meetings while continuing to encourage community engagement,” a social media post announcing the change read.

Huntington Beach City Council members Butch Twining, left, Don Kennedy and Casey McKeon listen to public comments during a meeting in January 2025. (James Carbone)

Those who wish to participate remotely are asked to join Zoom Webinar ID No. 165 753 7311, with an online link to the Zoom meeting available. For a phone audio option, residents can dial (415) 449-4000 and enter the Webinar ID.

Those who enter Zoom for the purpose of speaking about closed session items, general public comments or public hearing items will be prompted by the city clerk to raise their hand for each comment period. Speakers will be called by the name they provided when entering Zoom and will be asked to unmute themselves.

Huntington Beach temporarily allowed for public comments to be made via Zoom during the coronavirus pandemic but stopped that practice in February 2023.

At that time, a majority of the council — then-Mayor Tony Strickland and Pat Burns, Casey McKeon and Gracey Van Der Mark — supported a return to pre-COVID meeting procedures.

Tuesday night’s council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Huntington Beach City Hall, 2000 Main St.