Fourth of July unrest in Newport Beach leads to beach closures, dozens of arrests

Locals help with cleanup at Pavilions West Balboa Boulevard Sunday morning, in the aftermath of a rowdy disturbance on the Fourth of July.

Chaos broke out in Newport Beach on the Fourth of July as a rowdy crowds engaged in fights and vandalized a Pavilions market.

“We had a large unruly crowd of close to 3,000 people fighting and causing massive disruption from 29th street to 35th street,” Deputy Chief of Police Joshua Vincelet told the Daiy Pilot in an email. “It was necessary for us to utilize a large contingent of officers to clear the beach and restore order. This process took almost two hours but we accomplished an orderly environment for families and residents trying to enjoy the beach.”

Newport Beach Police Department equine officers, as well as some from Fullerton, helped with the crowd control, Vincelet said.

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Heather Rangel, spokesperson for the NBPD, said “There were numerous calls for service throughout the day that required officers to respond with lights and sirens.” She confirmed that fight took place at 32nd Street and a crowd was dispersed.

ABC 7 reported that at least 100 people were arrested.

Several people in nearby neighborhoods posted on social media that they heard helicopters circling the area of the peninsula and saw massive amounts of police vehicles.

A vacationing family witnessed a rowdy crowd on the beach near seashore and 32nd Street, according to their social media post. They saw the police create a line as they cleared off the beach from 28th to 36th streets.

At around 10 p.m., more pandemonium erupted when crowds spooled out of control at Pavilions grocery store parking lot on West Balboa Boulevard. According to captured videos circulating online, groups of rowdy young people involved vandalism, illegal fireworks and fist fights.

Along with Newport Beach Police, multiple police agencies were called in to control the crowd that at times resisted police authority. Residents made posts to social media about hearing helicopter speakers that issued warnings about unlawful assembly and ordering people to get off the streets and leave Newport.

At 10:50 p.m. the NBPD sent alerts to residents via Newport Notified announcing: “Please be advised, all Newport Beach beaches are CLOSED. The Newport Beach Police Department is actively clearing traffic from the Peninsula. Please avoid the area until further notice.”

Again, at at 3 a.m. NBPD announced an updated traffic advisory, “Southbound lanes of Balboa Blvd. at Newport Blvd. are now open.”

On Sunday morning locals could be seen in the Pavilions parking lot, pitching in to help restore the neighborhood grocery store to normalcy.

Local real estate agent Bill Forsythe, who was on his way to his office at Engel & Voelkers on Shipyard Way, stopped in for coffee at Starbucks inside Pavilions Sunday morning as the clean-up was taking place.

“I spoke to a man who lived on 28th street who had seen the incident last night and came out this morning to help clean up the parking lot,” Forsythe said. “He said the unruly people were throwing large fireworks like cherry bombs into the crowd, and he had heard that many were from out of state.”

City News Service contributed to this report.