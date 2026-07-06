Patriotism abounds when Huntington Beach rolls out its 122nd annual Fourth of July Parade on Main Street

A man in colonial-era garb waves at spectators during the Huntington Beach’s 4th of July Parade on Saturday.

Enthusiastic crowds greeted the 122nd annual Huntington Beach Fourth of July Parade Saturday morning, which began its 2.5-mile route on Pacific Coast Highway and continued up Main Street in a patriotic display befitting the nation’s 250th birthday.

Veterans wave at spectators during the Huntington Beach 4th of July Parade on Saturday. (Eric Licas)

Longtime radio personality and Huntington Beach booster Tim Conway Jr. led the way as the parade’s grand marshal. Other notables invited to the party were Surf City supporter Victoria Alberty, who was named the event’s community grand marshal, legendary surfer PT Townend and Olympic Gold Medalist Amanda Freed Katchka.

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A marching band performs during the Huntington Beach 4th of July Parade on Saturday. (Eric Licas)

Parade-goers lining the route cheered veterans, marching bands, cheerleaders, scouting troops, members of area city councils, the ever-popular parade appearance of Shriners astride their custom “trikes” and more. Candy was tossed from passing parade vehicles to enthusiastic response from kids on the sidelines.

An actor dressed as a Blues Brother bumps fists with a young spectator at the Huntington Beach 4th of July Parade on Saturday. (Eric Licas)

Since its inception on Independence Day in 1904, when an estimated 50,000 people turned out to celebrate the opening of the first electric passenger train linking the area with Long Beach and Los Angeles, the annual extravaganza has grown so popular that the city now regularly sees more than a half-million attendees, according to organizers.

A trike patrol comprised of El Bekal Shriners from Anaheim amuse the crowd gathered on Main Street in Huntington Beach Saturday for the 122nd annual 4th of July Parade. (Eric Licas)

While the parade may well be considered the main Fourth of July attraction in Huntington Beach, the city hosts three days of activities surrounding the holiday, including the Pier Plaza Festival and Carnival with live entertainment on July 3 and July 5, which bookend the Fourth of July events that include the Surf City 5K, the parade, the Main Street Block Party and the much-loved fireworks show over the ocean at night.

Girl Scouts carry an American flag down Main Street during the Huntington Beach 4th of July Parade on Saturday. (Eric Licas)

— Daily Pilot Staff

