Tiffany & Co. debuts redesigned store ahead of Blue Box Cafe opening

After a period of construction, Tiffany & Co. unveiled its newly redesigned South Coast Plaza store in Costa Mesa on June 30, ahead of the debut of the much-anticipated Blue Box Cafe from famed French chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud at Tiffany & Co.

The new store encompasses 15,000 square feet and was designed by New York–based architect Peter Marino to reflect Southern California’s distinct lifestyle. The new space includes digital screens that feature coastal scenery inspired by local beaches like Newport and Laguna, by artist Oyoram and light sculptures by architect Hugh Dutton.

The store showcases Tiffany & Co.’s most famed collections, including HardWear by Tiffany, Bird on a Rock by Tiffany, Knot by Tiffany, Sixteen Stone by Tiffany, T by Tiffany and Lock by Tiffany.

Advertisement

As a way to honor California, there is also a display of items from the Tiffany Archives that have ties to the region. A specimen of morganite, for example, from Mesa Grande is on loan from a private collection. The semi-precious gemstone with a pink to orange-pink hue was discovered on the island of Madagascar in 1910 and introduced by then-Tiffany & Co. chief gemologist George Frederick Kunz.

Several original artworks are also on view in the space, for example “Color and Light” by Michelangelo Pistoletto, “Water Lilies after Monet” by Vik Muniz and a collection from renowned British artist Damien Hirst that includes “Tiffany Miraculous,” “Tiffany Smashing,” “Tiffany Adorable” and “Tiffany Dish.”

Tiffany & Co. will debut Blue Box Café by Daniel Boulud this summer. (Courtesy of South Coast Plaza)

The grand opening of Blue Box Cafe is scheduled for later this month.

The restaurant will replace the former Petrossian, which was limited to caviar and Champagne service and a small menu of French-inspired offerings. The new restaurant will draw influence from the flagship Blue Box Cafe, located at Tiffany & Co.’s 5th Avenue store in New York City and helmed by Boulud. In New York, Blue Box Cafe is known for elevated experiences such as Breakfast at Tiffany’s, a light brunch inspired by the fictional Holly Golightly, as well as Tea at Tiffany’s, a classic high tea service, complete with sweet and savory bites.

At South Coast Plaza’s Blue Box Cafe, guests can anticipate seasonal menus with French flair and afternoon tea service.