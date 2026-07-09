Concerts in the Park return to Fairview, renewing concerns about endangered species

Costa Mesa’s Fairview Park is the venue for Concerts in the Park in July. Next year, the event’s location could change due to concern over endangered species at the park.

Live bands, food trucks, a beer garden and more return to Costa Mesa’s Fairview Park this summer, along with questions from some city officials about the sustainability of hosting such festivities in a public space that also serves as a habitat for rare and endangered species.

Concerts in the Park has been run by the nonprofit Costa Mesa Foundation with support from the city’s Parks and Community Services Department for over a decade. Group members invite community members to get together and unwind for three Tuesday evenings in July. Admission is free, with proceeds from the beer garden and other booths benefiting local school groups and clubs.

Opening acts and preshow activities start at 5 p.m., with headliners scheduled for 6 p.m. Power pop band Sega Genecide kicks off the three-concert series on Tuesday. Rock group Tijuana Dogs take top billing on July 21, followed by reggae band Common Sense on July 28.

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Environmentalists’ concerns

The concerts in Fairview Park are some of Costa Mesa’s most popular fundraisers and community-building events. But the green space is also home to the Coastal California gnatcatcher and four other endangered species. It also serves a habitat for over 20 rare or at risk species of animals and plants.

Over the years, enviornmentalists have called for the relocation of the event to better protect sensitive habitats. At a June 11 of Costa Mesa’s Parks and Community Services Commissioner, Cristian Garcia Arcos proposed formally raising the issue as part of the commission’s annual presentation to the City Council, scheduled for Aug. 4.

“We can’t be protecting our park for nesting (birds) and then we go and destroy that with these lovely concerts,” Commissioner Elizabeth “Liz” Dorn Parker said. “I really think this needs to be done now, to make a decision. And I know this summer it’s not going to happen, but I will absolutely support that we have to put this in motion.”

Dorn Parker, who also sits on the Coast Community College District Board of Trustees, has long been a proponent of relocating Concerts in the Park. She said the city’s Lions Park would be too small to handle concert crowds and suggested Orange Coast College as a venue. She noted the campus recently upgraded its central quad area, is accessible by newly installed bike lanes, provides easy access for food trucks and has plenty of parking.

“I’m pretty certain this is absolutely what a community college should be about,” she said.

Other commissioners also supported the idea of suggesting new venues for Concerts in the Park, voting 7-0 to approve the draft of the panel’s annual report to the City Council with the amendments proposed by Garcia Arcos.

Commissioner Jake Husen acknowledged “protecting the animals is really paramount.” However, he noted moving the concerts out of Fairview Park could dramatically alter the feel and identity of the community event.

“Being able to sit on the grass and going with families is a huge benefit,” Husen said. “So when I’m hearing about moving it elsewhere, that’s the first thing I’m thinking of… Not having to sit on the grass, it does make the experience a little different.”

As it’s too late to consider moving the event this year, commissioners hope to open a discussion on the matter soon.

“It’s not to say we’re going to move Concerts in the Park out of Fairview; it’s that we want to have a conversation about it... and make sure it’s open to the public,” Commission Chair Kelly Brown clarified.

