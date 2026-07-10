90th Annual Flight of Newport Beach celebrates a legacy of freedom on the water

Young sailors give it their all to navigate in an International Laser Class Assn. competition during Flight of Newport. This year’s event takes place Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. Registration is still open.

The Newport Harbor will be filled with Harbor 20s, ILCAs and RS Tera sailboats this Sunday as sailors from all three categories compete in the annual Flight of Newport Beach, sponsored by the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce and Balboa Yacht Club.

The theme “Freedom On The Water” aligns with the 90th anniversary of the race and the national celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

In keeping with the spirit, the organizers are offering free registration for all participants. Each registered racer will also receive a complimentary limited-edition 90th anniversary Flight of Newport Beach T-shirt and a chance to win sailing gear in event raffle.

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Lawrence Jones of Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Commodores Club, the event chairman, added that participants are encouraged to decorate their boats this year as part of the patriot and historical them.

“Ninety years is sort of remarkable. This year we have one person sailing a Snowbird to kick off the event in keeping with with the history,” Jones said, referring to a vintage class of vessel first designed in 1921.

The Flight of Newport Beach began in 1936 as the historic Flight of the Snowbirds, which was named after the small wooden sailboats. He added, “It’s a good tribute to remember where and how this whole event started, representing thousands of sailors who have participated over the last 90 years.”

Mike Staudt has been bestowed the honor of leading this year’s regatta by sailing his 1959 12-foot fiberglass Snowbird. “The racing committee said it was a big deal for them but it’s a pretty big deal to me and I feel so blessed that I get to do it along with my wife, Patty,” said Staudt, who’s been tirelessly working to get ready for the regatta debut. “I’m so grateful and overwhelmed with kindness from everyone ... it’s going to be fun.”

“It all started when I was down in Newport and stopped and asked if I could be in the regatta even though they didn’t offer my class anymore,” Staudt recalled.“They said, ‘well we don’t,’ but were kind enough to ask for me and turned it into ‘yes you can.’ It was very nice of them to let me participate.”

Mike Staudt prepares his 1959 Snowbird craft as the lead boat for this year’s Flight of Newport regatta. (Courtesy of Mike Staudt)

Staudt, who had no training in sailing, purchased the boat in 1977 for the fun of it.

He has always lived in Yucaipa, where he sailed his boat in lakes. He said he had never had the chance to race and, in fact, he never knew about it.

“I did tie up to a dock on Balboa Island a long time ago and boy did I fall in love with the wind,” Staudt said. “I started to enjoy what harbor sailing had to offer with the steady wind, the ocean wind is much more consistent compared to inland lakes.”

This year will be Mary Bacon’s second year in the regatta with the same two crew members sailing as the skipper of her Hula Girl, Harbor 20 boat. “It’s getting over that start line and everything else is going to fun,” Bacon said. “We’re out there for fun, totally about fun.”

The race begins at 1 p.m. near the Balboa Pavilion with over 60 boats registered so far. Participants will follow the traditional yet challenging course that requires tactical precision to circumvent the entirety of Newport Beach’s scenic bay according to race committee.