Huntington Beach district shuffles high school principals

Tim Floyd will be the new principal at Huntington Beach High School, pending board approval.

Huntington Beach Union High School District has announced the arrival of new principals across several different campuses for the upcoming school year.

Two among them — Tim Floyd and Rob Rasmussen — will be returning to campuses that they know well.

Floyd is becoming the next principal of Huntington Beach High, district officials announced this week. He replaces Daniel Morris, who was one year into his second stint as the Oilers’ principal and will taking on new roles in the district as the principal at Valley Vista High as well as the administrator of GED and high school diploma programs for the Huntington Beach Adult School.

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The district on Friday also announced Rob Rasmussen, who’d served as principal at Ocean View High, will assume the same role at Marina, where he previously worked as a teacher and assistant principal.

The transitions are all pending school board approval.

Daniel Morris, shown posing for photos with a graduating senior at this year’s Huntington Beach High commencement ceremony, will become principal at Valley Vista High. (Eric Licas)

Floyd spent the previous two years as principal at Marina High. He has 18 years of experience in the district, starting as a teacher at Edison High before moving into administration. That includes a stint as assistant principal of guidance, curriculum and instruction at Huntington Beach High, from 2015 to 2021.

Floyd said in a statement provided by the district that while he was excited about the move, the transition would be “bittersweet.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to have served alongside an amazing staff, incredible students and a community that supported us every step of the way, and I know the school will keep doing great things,” he said of his colleagues at Marina.

“As hard as it is to say goodbye, I’m excited to return to Huntington Beach High School after spending six great years there earlier in my career as an assistant principal.

“It’s a special place, and I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves, building on its tradition of excellence and helping create the kinds of experiences that prepare students to go out and make a difference in the world.”

Rob Rasmussen speaks during an assembly at Ocean View High in 2022. (File photo)

Morris served as principal at Huntington Beach High from 2015 to 2023 and spent two years in the same role at Edison, before returning to guide the Oilers last summer.

Rasmussen previously spent nine years as a teacher and four years as an assistant principal at Marina, before becoming principal at Ocean View in 2021.

The district will now interview to fill the vacant Ocean View principal position.

The moves mean that at least five of the Huntington Beach Union High School District’s six comprehensive high schools will have new leaders heading into the 2026-27 school year. The district announced last month that Casey Harelson would be the new principal at Fountain Valley High.