Motorcyclist, 22, killed after crashing into Amazon truck in Huntington Beach ID’d

Northbound lanes of Beach Boulevard near Slater Avenue were closed Saturday following a fatal collision between a motorcycle and an Amazon delivery truck, Huntingto Beach Police Department reported.

A motorcyclist who died after reportedly running into the back of an Amazon delivery truck Saturday on Beach Boulevard in Huntington Beach has been identified by coroner’s officials.

The incident occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. when the driver of a black Harley-Davidson collided into the back of the delivery truck in the northbound lanes of Beach, just south of Slater.

Officers responding to the scene found the motorcyclist unconscious in the roadway and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, Huntington Beach police reported in a news release Sunday.

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The motorcyclist was identified as Griffin Patrick Lotts, 22, of Costa Mesa, Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Gerard McCann confirmed Monday.

Police said the driver of the Amazon truck, a 27-year-old male from Santa Ana, was uninjured. He remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who determined impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Whether Lotts may have been driving impaired is unknown, according to HBPD.

A preliminary investigation indicated both vehicles were traveling northbound on Beach Boulevard, south of Slater Avenue, when the motorcyclist lost control of the Harley-Davidson and struck the rear of the Amazon truck, police reported.

The northbound lanes of Beach Boulevard, between Speer Drive and Slater, were closed to traffic for about two hours, according to an alert issued by HBPD.

An online profile at the networking website Bold.Pro indicates a Costa Mesa resident by the name of Griffin Lotts was taking business classes at Orange Coast College while working toward a bachelor’s degree and had previously worked as an after-school teacher at the YMCA in Huntington Beach from August 2025 to February 2026.

The investigation into Saturday’s incident and its cause is being handled by the Huntington Beach Police Department’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or events leading up to it is encouraged to contact traffic investigator Vishal Rattanchandani at (714) 536-5231.