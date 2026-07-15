Families celebrate opening of the ‘crown jewel’ of Newport Beach library campuses
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Visitors of all ages flocked to the grand opening of the $23.4-million Witte Hall at the Newport Beach Central Library Saturday afternoon as part of a public event.
Parking was at a premium as the visitors scrambled for one of the prime 150 parking spots in front of the library and Witte Hall before heading to the civic center parking garage.
According to Jerold Kappel, chief executive of the Library Foundation of Newport Beach, there were 575 visitors for the Saturday afternoon open house celebration.
“Today we are all celebrating the long-awaited, much anticipated opening of Witte Hall,” said Rebecca Lightfoot, the library services manager who was manning the Newport Beach Public Library booth. “We have a family fun celebration for all ages like the butterfly garden experience, Chuck Jones art activities, face painting, a Mr. Bubbles special reading, a magician and music.”
Hundreds of adults and children filled the Stahr Courtyard, standing in lines to place requests for a favorite animal or figure at the balloon-twisting booth, or to test out a face-painting artist’s skill at a tent set aside for that activity.
Across the way was an enclosed butterfly garden where kids and parents could step inside the exhibit for a close-up experience. Before entering, guests were advised to take care not to step on any live butterflies.
Tustin resident Jonathan Kim supervised his two young sons, Jamey 3, and 5-year-old Pacey as they carefully picked up the butterflies, holding them on specially-designated sticks.
Susan Braithwaite of Newport Beach brought her son along to experience the variety of activities. “I’m looking forward to the fun speaker series and other family events,” she said.
“I think it was a wonderful experience for opening the crown jewel of the library campuses,” said Newport Beach resident Trevor Gladych. “Special thanks to everybody that made this possible.”
City departments including Recreation and Senior Services, Public Works ad Newport Beach Public Library hosted assorted activities and also gave away canvas Witte Hall tote bags as a welcome gift to attendees.
The official ribbon-cutting for Witte Hall was held Thursday, followed by a major donor party on Friday night.