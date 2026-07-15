Festival of Arts, Pageant of the Masters open for summer

A couple looks over the oil paintings of artist Gerdau during the Festival of Arts VIP preview night in Laguna Beach on Monday, July 6.

The gates have opened for a new summer season at the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach.

Opening day took place Tuesday, July 7, with attendees getting the first look at the work of more than 100 Orange County artists juried into the fine art show.

Guests chat over the artwork of Paige Oden during the Festival of Arts VIP preview night in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The exhibitors will showcase work — available for purchase — in mediums that include ceramics, glass, jewelry, painting, photography, sculpture and more.

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A competitive process to exhibit in the Festival of Arts complements the current theme for the Pageant of the Masters, which has also begun entertaining audiences nightly inside the Irvine Bowl.

Marie and James Fuveau chat about the wildlife sculptures by Casey Parlette during the Festival of Arts VIP preview night. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“The Greatest of All Time,” as the tableaux vivant show is being called this year, certainly challenged organizers in trying to narrow down the best pieces in art history to a few dozen.

“Do I really think the history of art has one artwork that can be considered the greatest of all time? No,” Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy said in announcing the theme in November.

“But that’s exactly what makes this show so exciting,” she added. “We’ve taken on the challenge of finding 40 works that could each make their case for being one of the greatest: whether for their technique, their influence, or their power to move us centuries later.”

Plein air artist Michael Situ, right, smiles as guests take a close look at his landscape scenes during the Festival of Arts VIP preview night in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

A ticket to the Pageant of the Masters provides season-long admission to the Festival of Arts.

The Festival of Arts runs through Sept. 3, while the Pageant of the Masters drops the curtain on its 2026 production for the final time on Sept. 4. The Festival will also feature live music performances, as well as art classes and workshops.

Ceramic sculptor and tile maker Marlo Bartels, standing at right, chats with guests at his booth during the Festival of Arts VIP preview night in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

For the first time, the Festival of Arts will host a Cultural Arts Day on Sunday, July 19. The Festival Runway Fashion Show returns on Aug. 9, with the Battle of the Arts falling on Aug. 23.

The Festival of Arts is open from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on weekends. General admission is $10 on weekdays and $15 on weekends, with discounts available for children, seniors and students.

Lisa Berman dresses for the occasion during the Festival of Arts VIP preview night in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

A Passport to the Arts offers one-time entry to the Festival of Arts, Laguna Art-A-Fair, and the Sawdust Art Festival for $29. Pageant of the Masters tickets are sold separately at

A sculpture by artist Eric Sugimoto on display during the Festival of Arts VIP preview night in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

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A sculpture titled Octo Cruiser on display during the Festival of Arts VIP preview night in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“This season is one of our most exciting yet,” Sharbie Higuchi, director of marketing and public relations for the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters, said in a statement. “From more than 100 incredible artists and daily live music to new special events and a Pageant celebrating history’s greatest artistic icons, every visit offers something new to discover.

“We invite guests to spend the day exploring the Festival and stay for an unforgettable evening at the Pageant. It’s the perfect way to experience everything our summer season has to offer.”

