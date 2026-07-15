Orange County Fair returns to Costa Mesa fairgrounds Friday, with adventure on tap

A worker unpacks plush prizes at a midway game stand Wednesday at the O.C. fairgrounds in Costa Mesa. The annual county fair begins Friday.

Like Santa’s workshop on Christmas Eve, Costa Mesa’s county fairgrounds are abuzz with activity and an air of excitement as vendors, concessionaires and staff make final preparations for this year’s big show — the Orange County Fair begins Friday.

During a visit to the 150-acre campus Wednesday, midway game operators were seen fluffing up and hanging larger-than-life stuffed animals on prize racks, while work crews inspected rides to ensure every nut and bolt was firmly in place.

Workers at the Costa Mesa fairgrounds Wednesday install a sign for the Wiggle Wurm mini-rollercoaster ahead of the opening of the O.C. Fair on Friday. (Don Leach | Staff Photographer)

A Sleepy Hallow-themed table setting scene inside a building at the O.C. fairgrounds awaits judging Wednesday. (Don Leach | Staff Photographer)

Caretakers watched over newborn goats and piglets at Centennial Farm, while inside a nearby exposition building, judges deliberated over freshly baked bread entries before deciding which loaves deserved white, red and blue ribbons.

With the theme, “Your Adventure Awaits,” this year’s festivities run Wednesdays through Sundays before the doors close on Aug. 16. With more than one million people expected to pour through the opening gates this year, tickets must be purchased online and in advance.

However, even during sold-out days, a ticket holder for an event at the fairgrounds’ Pacific Amphitheatre, the Hangar and Action Sports Arena is entitled to a full day of free fair admission.

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General admission is $13 on Wednesday and Thursday, $18 Friday through Sunday. Fairgoers 65 and older pay $10, while admission for kids 6-12 costs $9. Children under 5 get in free. Parking costs $15, but OC Fair Express buses operated by the Orange County Transportation Authority ( octa.net ) offer affordable round trips from six locations.

Doors open Friday at 11 a.m. with a flag ceremony and aerial flyover scheduled for noon. For hours and more, visit ocfair.com.