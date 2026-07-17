Around Town: Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum to open at its new location on July 24

Surfing legend Peter “PT” Townend, executive director of the Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum, will be presented a gift on July 24 when the relocated museum opens at the Huntington Beach Main Street Library.

The Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum will hold a grand opening at its new location, the city’s Main Street Library, on July 24.

The event will also launch a new exhibition at the museum, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the World Surf League through historic photographs, championship memorabilia, surfboards and more.

Huntington Beach resident Peter “PT” Townend, the International Surfing Museum’s executive director, was the first world professional surfing champion in 1976. Visit Huntington Beach will present a special gift to Townend for his leadership in elevating surfing on the international stage.

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The museum’s new space at the library, located at 525 Main St., features expanded gallery space, interactive exhibits and educational programming.

The public will be welcomed at 5 p.m. on July 24, when the grand opening speeches are set to begin.

Righteous Brothers to perform at Lido Theater

The Lido Theater in Newport Beach this week announced it will hold its inaugural Lido Legacy Live benefit concerts on Thursday, Sept. 10 and Friday, Sept. 11 to raise funds for the Newport Beach Junior Lifeguard scholarship program and Friends of the OASIS Senior Center.

The Righteous Brothers, now comprising Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, will take the stage both nights. Classic 1960s Righteous Brothers hits like “(You’re My) Soul and Inspiration,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “Unchained Melody” and others Medley sang with his late partner, Bobby Hatfield, will be performed.

Both concert events start at 6 p.m. with a reception that includes a silent auction, appetizers and cocktails, followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit thelidotheater.com/events.

The Southern California Hospice Foundation will hold its 19th annual golf tournament on Monday, Aug. 24 at Newport Beach Country Club. Its theme is

“Life. Links. Love.”

The fundraiser is in support of the Hospice Foundation’s mission to enhance the quality of life for patients and families facing serious illness and end-of-life challenges. Proceeds raised will benefit the foundation and its Heavenly Home live-in facility in Mission Viejo.

“Life Links Love is more than a golf tournament — it’s a day on the links dedicated to celebrating life while embracing the compassion, connection, and sense of community that define our mission,” Southern California Hospice Foundation Director Michelle Wulfestieg stated in a news release announcing the tourament. “Every participant, sponsor, and donor helps us continue delivering meaningful support to individuals and families during some of life’s most challenging moments.”

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are now available. For more information about the “Life. Links. Love.” Golf Tournament or Southern California Hospice Foundation, call (877) 661-0087.

Gallery Sonder presents “Poetry at Sonder,” a poetry reading in conversation with its current group exhibition, “Keeping Things Whole” in Corona Del Mar.

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Gallery Sonder presents ‘Poetry at Sonder’ in Corona del Mar

Gallery Sonder will host the inaugural installment of its new series, “Poetry at Sonder,” on Thursday. The Corona del Mar contemporary art gallery presents the poetry reading in conversation with its current group exhibition, “Keeping Things Whole,” which takes its titled from a poem of the same name by featured artist Mark Strand.

Poets Lynne Thompson, Mariano Zaro and Patty Seyburn will read their own poetry for the opening of the exhibition, which explores the concepts of presence, absence, movement and space.

The show features works by Peter Alexander, Adam Belt, Caitlin Carney, Cairo Dwek, Devin Farrand, Kaori Fukuyama, Monroe Isenberg, Anthony James, Gary Lang, Andy Moses, Eric Orr, Mark Strand and Lachlan Turczan.

A reception will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the poetry reading at 7 p.m. A limited number of seats will be available at the gallery, but guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets or chairs. RSVP at gallerysonder.com.