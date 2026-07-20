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Body of driver discovered in Tesla fire after Back Bay Drive rollover ID’d

The body of a man was found by firefighters in a vehicle fire on Back Bay Drive, a mile north of San Joaquin Hills Road.
The body of a 33-year-old Santa Ana man was found by firefighters in a vehicle fire early Friday on Back Bay Drive, a mile north of San Joaquin Hills Road.
(Google Maps)
Sara Cardine.
By Sara Cardine
Staff Writer Follow

The body of a man discovered trapped inside a Tesla that lost control on Back Bay Drive early Friday morning and burst into flames was identified as a 33-year-old Santa Ana resident, coroner’s officials confirmed Monday.

Newport Beach Police Department received multiple 911 calls at 12:33 a.m. Friday, regarding a 2021 Tesla Model Y that was overturned and completely engulfed in flames near the roadway, approximately one mile north of San Joaquin Hills Road, according to a release issued Friday.

Fire crews arrived on scene and immediately began battling the blaze, working for more than an hour to extinguish the fire. At that point, firefighters discovered a deceased man inside the vehicle.

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The driver was identified by the county coroner’s office as Joseph Santos Requejo Jr., 33, of Santa Ana, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Gerard McCann. As of Monday, it was still unknown whether impairment may have played a role, according to police.

Investigators with NBPD’s Major Accident Investigation Team believe the Tesla was traveling eastbound on Back Bay Drive at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, landed on its roof and caught on fire.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is encouraged to contact Sgt. Sabrina Fabbri at sfabbri@nbpd.org.

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Sara Cardine

Sara Cardine covers the city of Costa Mesa for the Daily Pilot. She came from the La Cañada Valley Sun, where she spent six years as the news reporter covering La Cañada Flintridge and received a first-place Public Service Journalism award from the California News Publishers Assn. She’s also worked at the Pasadena Weekly, Stockton Record and Lodi-News Sentinel, which instilled in her a love for community news. (714) 966-4627

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