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Suspicious death of woman found in Laguna Beach house under investigation by police

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Police were called about 11 a.m. Monday to a home in the 1300 block of Dunning Drive where 61-year-old Angela Caprioli was found dead, according to officials.
(Matt Gush / stock.adobe.com)
By City News Service

Laguna Beach police are investigating a suspicious death of a 61-year-old woman from Maine.

Police were called about 11 a.m. Monday to a home in the 1300 block of Dunning Drive where 61-year-old Angela Caprioli was found dead, police said.

A 36-year-old man was identified as a “person of interest,” police said. The two are related and the incident appears to be domestic-related, police Lt. Jesse Schmidt said.

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Police did not release any further details. Anyone with information helpful to investigators was asked to call Detective Corporal Alan Cintas at (949) 715-1262.

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