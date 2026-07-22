Costa Mesa will keep Flock Safety cameras, renegoiate terms of city’s contract

Residents and activists rally Tuesday in front of Costa Mesa City Hall against the use of Flock Safety automated license plate reader (ALPR) cameras installed throughout Costa Mesa.

Community members who’ve been beseeching the Costa Mesa City Council to remove automated license plate reader cameras, capable of surveilling and archiving images in a database searchable by law enforcement, got their answer Tuesday — Flock cameras will remain.

Panelists voted 6-1 to continue a three-year agreement with Atlanta-based Flock Safety, set to expire in April of next year, but proposed renegotiating contract terms to strengthen the city’s control over how images captured by cameras are shared and with whom.

Whether Flock will be amenable to the changes remains to be seen, but city leaders plan to revisit the matter by November and take action at that time.

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Residents and activists concerned about privacy rally against the use of Flock Safety automated license plate readers that are in use throughout the city of Costa Mesa. (James Carbone)

The decision drew jeers from “DeFlockers,” who’d rallied outside City Hall ahead of the 6 p.m. council meeting and stayed well after midnight to hear the council’s decision.

“It’s disappointing but not altogether unexpected,” Amy Stevens, a local organizer with the grassroots campaign OC Indivisible Coalition, said after the meeting. “[But] this is not going to deter us. This is just going to fire everyone up to fight even harder.”

During four hours of testimony only one comment, delivered via Zoom by former Costa Mesa Police Chief Ron Lawrence, supported keeping Flock, while dozens spoke out against it. Company representatives were not present to defend their product or services.

Costa Mesa’s agreement covers 46 devices, 31 secured by a $151,800 annual commitment from the city and another 15 paid for by a state organized retail theft grant.

Cameras continuously record vehicle traffic, focusing on license plate numbers so police can track a stolen car or a suspect’s whereabouts. Interagency agreements allow CMPD to share and access data among a network of law enforcement departments statewide. Costa Mesa’s data is retained for 365 days.

Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens stops residents and activists from yelling out comments during a council meeting Tuesday. (James Carbone)

“Every decision made to implement new technology begins with one question: Will this help us protect our community?” Police Chief Joyce LaPointe said Tuesday. “If it can’t be implemented responsibly, we do not move forward. If it helps to protect victims, solve crimes and preserve public trust, we have the responsibility to consider it.”

Nearly 75 speakers questioned that assertion, calling Flock a “dragnet surveillance” program that collects data on community members without probable cause that can be shared with entities whose motives are unknown, as well as by other agencies and even by Flock itself.

Costa Mesa resident and college student Emelyn Alipirez said there’s an ALPR camera outside her apartment, near Rea Elementary School that does not in any way make the 19-year-old feel safe.

“We need to recognize the harm that constant surveillance can cause, especially when these cameras are concentrated in neighborhoods where many Latino families live,” she said. “That can make residents feel targeted and watched, rather than protected.”

CMPD Lt. Jared Barnes gives a Flock Safety presentation during a Costa Mesa City Council meeting. (James Carbone)

In April former CMPD officer Robert Jay Josett pleaded guilty to using the city’s Flock database to look up information on his wife and another woman in 2023 and again after he was placed on leave the following year. He was sentenced to three years’ probation.

Some residents worried about the sharing of Costa Mesa’s data with federal immigration authorities for the purpose of locating or tracking undocumented residents.

“We used to live freely years ago, but now our community is feeling attacked,” resident Carmen Ramirez said through a Spanish translator. “Costa Mesa does not need more Flock cameras. They need more police officers on the ground, on bicycles and walking around the community getting to know us face to face.”

Lt. Jared Barnes explained CMPD does not sell data to third parties or allow data to be shared with federal or out-of-state agencies, in accordance with California’s SB 34. He denied allegations Flock records individuals or activities at public parks and facilities.

Residents and activists listen to a Flock Safety presentation during a Costa Mesa City Council meeting Tuesday. (James Carbone)

“These cameras are not configured for facial recognition and are not looking for people,” he said. “The data captured for our Flock cameras here in Costa Mesa are not used for immigration enforcement, traffic enforcement, harassment or intimidation.”

Barnes touted the benefits of the program, reporting that since January 2023, the cameras have helped recover more than $3 million in stolen property and led to 164 arrests.

In the last 12 months, Flock cameras have located 20 stolen vehicles, helped find three missing persons and assisted in 24 grand theft arrests, 10 sexual assault arrests and two homicide cases.

Council members posed questions directly to police, who confirmed roughly 170 people, including the department’s sworn officers along with 911 dispatchers and a handful of civilian positions, had access to the ALPR database.

Supporting a motion from Councilmember Loren Gameros, officials favored reducing the data retention period from 365 days to 45 and sought to strike contract references to sharable audio files and customer-generated content.

California LAPD renegotiating deal with Flock Safety to access company’s license plate readers The LAPD halted its relationship with Flock Safety last week over concerns about how the company stores and shares data collected from automated license plate readers, but officials said Tuesday they are negotiating a new deal with more safeguards in place.

They also asked to be notified of any requests for data and when Flock was proposing an upgrade in the software’s capabilities, asking for a publicly available activity report.

Councilmember Arlis Reynolds, who cast the lone dissenting vote, suggested canceling the Flock contract in a substitute motion, which drew applause from the audience but got no backing from colleagues.

Reynolds asked for a review of camera locations, with an eye for potentially lowering the number of devices.

She said because the initial agreement for 31 cameras, at a cost of $98,000, was approved discretionarily in 2022 without a council vote or public hearing (because it fell within then-City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison’s $100,000 discretionary budget limit) the number may not meet the need.

“It strikes me that the number of cameras chosen was not based on analysis of crime data or need, but a budgetary opportunity to sign a contract without public information,” Reynolds said.

In a statement provided to The Pilot, a Flock Safety spokesperson said the company was grateful to continue its work with the city and police department.

“The city council’s decision reflects its commitment to providing law enforcement with effective tools to solve crime and protect residents while maintaining strong safeguards, transparency, audit controls, and local oversight,” it read. “We look forward to continuing the conversation with city leaders and community members to ensure the partnership reflects Costa Mesa’s priorities and values.”

