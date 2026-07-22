Laguna Beach plans to build permanent lifeguard towers

Looking to improve the working conditions for those who keep watch over beachgoers, Laguna Beach this week approved a contract for design engineering services toward the installation of permanent lifeguard towers.

The City Council awarded the work to Stantec Consulting Services, Inc., at a cost of $280,791, plus a not-to-exceed contingency of $28,000, for plans, specifications and estimates for the installation of the towers, which would be placed on caissons at 39 locations.

Stantec’s scope of work also includes coastal hazard analysis and structural design. In January, the city also had Engeo prepare a geotechnical study to evaluate feasible tower locations and foundation considerations.

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“The study is really intended to develop those structural designs for caissons for all the lifeguard towers,” said Pierre Sawaya, the city’s capital program manager. “So those would be concrete caissons embedded into bedrock in the beaches for stability of the structures …

“As it stands today, there are many locations which have just the beach stairs, or the towers on skids, and due to sand movement and tides, those are oftentimes moving, falling over, falling into the ocean, so really, the intent is to make them more permanent structures that will, kind of, stand the test of time of tides, shifting sands, and so on.”

A map of the city’s beaches with staffed lifeguard towers showed 16 of the 39 locations currently included enclosed structures mounted on skids. There are 22 lifeguard stations equipped with a chair, while a wooden tower — provided by the county — is located at Aliso Beach.

The enclosed structures would provide protection from the elements, especially the sun.

Councilwoman Sue Kempf asked about the feasibility of placing permanent towers at each location, noting that some of the coves were relatively small.

“There’s different methods as far as bringing them in,” Sawaya said. “If they can’t be craned in or driven in, they would have to be barged in, and we’ve done that at other locations, but that would be the method of delivery.”

A staff report indicated the installation of permanent lifeguard towers would be expected to take place over multiple fiscal years. The marine safety department identified Aliso Beach, Picnic Beach, Shaw’s Cove, Table Rock South and Victoria Beach as priority locations.

“I think the Marine Safety Department’s prioritization of some key beaches for installation of these towers first makes a lot of sense,” Mayor Pro Tem Hallie Jones said. “I think we’re going about it in the right way … I think it’s critical that we get this right in terms of location. Where are we placing them?

“I don’t think we probably need 39 of them throughout the community, but we can’t afford to install 39 of them tomorrow anyway, so it’s going to be a long-term process. I’m interested in getting the data, getting the studies that show us where we need to be placing these lifeguard towers.”

People speaking during the public comment portion of the agenda item expressed concerns about sea level rise and sand erosion, suggesting that some sites might not be appropriate for a permanent structure. The council also heard requests for creativity in the appearance of the lifeguard towers.

Councilmember Bob Whalen said the effort to build enclosed lifeguard towers went back several years, adding that there was inefficiency in applying for a coastal development permit each time the city wanted to install a permanent lifeguard tower.

“You got to figure out where you want the permanent towers, process it up, and do it as one,” Whalen said. “I don’t know between then and now that translated into 39 permanent tower locations. I think the main focus was to get the enclosures … I think we need to make sure we have enclosed towers for each of our lifeguard locations, wherever those are going to be, but I do think we need to make sure that the ones that are being located permanently are going to be able to adapt to the shifting sands.”

“I think it’s a worthy effort,” he added. “I think we just need to probably be realistic about where the permanent ones can be … There’s maybe a third or half of these that really are easy to make permanent, but there may be other locations where we have to just deal with the enclosed skid.”

