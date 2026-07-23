Animal rescue operator accused of animal abuse in Newport Beach

Priscilla Martin, 36, was accused of the animal abuse on July 4 and July 12, according to the criminal complaint.

The operator of a nonprofit animal rescue was charged Thursday with more than a dozen counts of animal abuse in Newport Beach.

Priscilla Martin, 36, who operates Canine Paws Rescue, was charged with three felony counts of cruelty to animals, 11 counts of misdemeanor

cruelty to animals and a misdemeanor count of putting an animal carcass on a road.

She was accused of the animal abuse on July 4 and July 12, according to the criminal complaint.

Further details were not available as police and prosecutors did not immediately respond to requests for information.