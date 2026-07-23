Costa Mesa takes small step toward giant change at Moon Park on historic anniversary

Slim Stonetrucker, the self-described “Mayor of Moon Park” wears an Apollo 11 shirt Monday during a visioning meeting for renovations at the Costa Mesa site. The event coincided with the 57th anniversary of the moon landing.

On Monday, the 57th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Costa Mesa officials took one small step toward reimagining the city’s Moon Park, inviting residents to share their visions for an eventual giant leap at the 1.7-acre parcel.

The meeting asked parents and neighbors to weigh in on renovation of the facility on California Street. If all goes well, the design, planning and construction could take place over the next few years.

Dedicated in 1972 to commemorate the nation’s achievement in space exploration, the park features a cratered concrete replica of the lunar surface that spans 30 feet, and has two playgrounds on either side. Nearby, the Santa Ana River Trail passes under the 405 Freeway.

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Families gather at Moon Park Monday in a city-hosted meeting designed to get public input on a future renovation of the 1.7-acre parcel. (James Carbone)

Moon Park’s location and aging amenities has a group of parents lobbying for upgraded equipment and barriers to separate children at play from the trail, its traffic and the activities of transients occasionally spotted there.

Some have suggested the city remove the namesake moonscape, claiming it obstructs the view of those watching over tykes in both play areas. A similar argument reared its head in 1996, but the cement feature was spared when Boy Scouts and veterans rallied to keep it.

Heeding the call for upgrades at Moon Park, city leaders in June earmarked $50,000 in the 2026-27 budget to solicit public input on concept designs for a renovation. As many as 70 residents turned out for Monday’s pop-up session.

Among them was Jason Child, father of three young children and part of a grassroots Moon Park Project campaign (moonparkproject.com) designed to keep neighbors involved in efforts to imagine “a new moon.”

Costa Mesa residents Monday place stickers on amenities they’d like to see included in a renovation of Moon Park on California Street. (James Carbone)

Child said the park’s proximity to the bike trail creates a unique challenge, as there’s nothing to prevent kids from running out into the path of oncoming cyclists or motorized pocket bikes that cruise the path. Outdated equipment is another deterrent.

“It’s a great space, but nobody goes there,” he said Thursday. “There’s nothing for kids — there are no swings, just a tire swing. It’s rundown and not in good shape.”

Many families walk or drive to nearby parks, but newer amenities and safety measures would attract more users and potentially reduce illicit activities, Child said.

Campaign members have reached out to Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley’s office, as the county is a steward of land around the Santa Ana River and 405 Freeway, to see if officials there might join in the effort.

Posters on display at Monday’s meeting depicted different scenarios for seating and lighting, natural and man-made borders, play areas and features upon which attendees could place stickers to indicate preferences. An online survey is being circulated to reach a wider audience.

People walk on a concrete moonscape during “Moon Park Reimagined,” a visioning session held Monday by the city of Costa Mesa. (James Carbone)

Public Works Director Raja Sethuraman said the $50,000 will help staff develop a visual concept to guide the design and buildout of the project. Understanding the needs and wishes of park users, he added, was an important step.

“It was about gathering ideas, talking to people and getting to know what one area you’d want to see improved, how you’d want the playgrounds to look,” Sethuraman said. “The biggest thing we heard is the playgrounds should be visible and that a parent with two children should be able to supervise children on both playgrounds.”

While some Monday discussed removing the moonscape, or replacing it with a smaller lunar feature and adding other space-themed elements to the area, Sethuraman said for now, the city is looking at ways to improve it, perhaps with new surfacing.

Although Child believes the structure impedes parents watching over kids on both play structures, the Moon Park Project takes no official stance on its removal.

“Our group is not pro keeping the moon or pro removing the moon; we’re just trying to get movement for getting the park improved,” he said. “[Monday’s meeting] is a step in the right direction, but we haven’t crossed the finish line yet.”