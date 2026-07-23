Laguna Beach to implement new mobile parking payment system

Laguna Beach has entered into a new five-year agreement with IPS Group, Inc. to provide the mobile parking payment system for the city.

The City Council on Tuesday approved the $1 million contract, which also includes five one-year options for the city to extend the service.

IPS Group, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, previously contracted with the city for maintenance and repair of the city’s parking meters. A staff report noted the city had spent approximately $500,000 under the prior five-year, $1.49-million agreement, which began in 2024.

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The new deal replaces that agreement, combining the parking meter operations and the mobile parking payment system into one contract. The vendor, which will continue to provide some services from the last contract, was selected from among seven bids to provide the mobile parking payment system.

Mobile pay and pay stations will replace parking meters over time, City Manager Dave Kiff said. The city could look to install 10 to 20 pay stations per year to replace meters.

A parking enforcement officer checks for a handicap placard on Thursday in downtown Laguna Beach. (Andrew Turner)

Alexis Braun, the city’s acting director of transit and community services, said there are approximately 1,700 parking meters remaining in Laguna Beach. Braun added that IPS Group, Inc. is willing to buy back up to 1,000 parking meters with a $100 credit for each to be placed toward an upgrade.

It will take “a handful of months” to launch the program via an app, Kiff said. Paid parking spots in the city will incur $0.50 in fees per transaction, which will be passed on to the user. With the transaction and merchant processing fees paid by the user, the city will retain all of its parking revenue, which city staff estimate could result in $250,000 in annual savings.

Kiff looked forward to the ability to leverage technology with the new mobile parking payment system. He said IPS Group, Inc. would be required to meet quarterly with the city “to make sure we’re taking advantage of all the different technology changes, or the knowledge.”

The city is receiving the IPS Elevate service, valued at $260,000 annually, at no additional cost, according to the staff report. The service will assist the city in understanding parking patterns.

“They do really good data aggregation, but the things that you can do with their platform, you can test pricing increases,” Councilwoman Sue Kempf said. “You can say, ‘if you bump it up 10%, how much more revenue would you get?’ You can also tell how much revenue you got from parking — just parking fees versus violations … It helps a lot with occupancy … There’s kind of a wide range of opportunities we’re going to have with all this data that we’re going to be able to access.”

A parking enforcement officer checks a meter on Thursday in downtown Laguna Beach. (Andrew Turner)

In addition to studying parking patterns, the mobile parking payment system is also expected to aid in parking enforcement efforts.

“The police department is evaluating the [license plate reader] providers,” said city consultant Julie Dixon, president of Dixon Resources Unlimited. “We put a stipulation in the contract with IPS that mandates that they have to integrate with whichever provider the police department selects, but right now, the police department is actively pursuing and considering their [license plate reader] options.

“I can assure you that this project that you’re approving today is fully designed and prepared to be license plate-based, so that ultimately, as the program evolves, everything in the city will ideally be virtual or license plate-based. That’s the intention and the direction of the program.”

Laguna Beach Police Sgt. Thomas Spratt commented on how the implementation of the mobile parking payment system could impact officers’ ability to identify parked vehicles that had not paid.

“If there’s a meter, you check the meter,” Spratt said. “If not, you scan the plate, and it will tell you if they have a paid session. If not, you push a button, and it starts issuing a citation. It’s very quick and very easy. It’ll be even better when we integrate it with the plate readers, so they can just drive by. Right now, they do a lot of walking.”

