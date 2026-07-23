Luke Guinaldo excited to compete in his hometown during U.S. Open of Surfing

The U.S. Open of Surfing will begin Saturday and run through Sunday, Aug. 2 with all the usual suspects — two-time Open champ and Huntington Beach local Kanoa Igarashi; the San Clemente crew that includes the Colapinto brothers Griffin and Crosby, Kade Matson, Cole Houshmand and Taj Lindblad; and Jake Marshall and Levi Slawson from Encinitas.

There also will be a Huntington Beach local making his Open debut. Though he’s seeded No. 70 out of 80 men’s surfers in the contest, he will draw a lot of eyes.

Luke Guinaldo, 21 and a 2022 graduate of Huntington Beach High, is working his way up the competitive ladder with the ultimate goal of claiming a spot on the Championship Tour. But when it comes to garnering attention, he’s way ahead of the game.

Advertisement

Guinaldo has close to three million followers on social media platforms, including 2.3 million on TikTok alone, which generates income. Tack on his sponsorships with Hurley, Futures Fins and Jack’s Surfboards, and Guinaldo is pulling in six figures annually.

Cinematographer Austin DeSousa, with local surf stars Dylan Sloan and Luke Guinaldo from left, look at poster art from their original surf film “Genesis” last summer during the U.S. Open of Surfing in downtown Huntington Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It’s pretty crazy,” Guinaldo said of his following. “I think that, at times, it can feel like added pressure because there are more people watching me. The wins are bigger, but so are the losses, so it can definitely create added pressure.

“But at the end of the day, there’s going to be pressure on you regardless. So the way I look at it is, I’d rather have that added pressure and have the wins feel that much better. And the losses are hard, but I can actually learn from those really tough losses. Overall, it creates a harder path, but we all know that a harder path is going to make you a stronger person. So I think it’s such a blessing.”

He has a ways to go to catch up to Igarashi, who makes a reported $1.7 million annually in sponsorships. Guinaldo says his goal, however, is not to match Igarashi’s bank account, but rather to join him on the CT.

The U.S. Open is the second of five Challenger Series contests that serve as a qualifier for the CT. The top 10 in the points standings qualify for next year’s CT, and Guinaldo is currently 25th after the first contest in Ballito, South Africa.

“I’m definitely focused on that,” Guinaldo said. “I’ve had the goal of making the CT even before the Challenger Series started. That’s definitely my goal, and I think I’m more than capable of achieving it this year.

“For me, I really, really, really love competing. That’s what I want to do.”

Guinaldo’s best finish this season was a fifth place at Morro Bay in a Qualifying Series event last December. And though he hasn’t won a pro contest yet, the goofy-footer is happy with his progress.

Kanoa Igarashi of Huntington Beach, shown in 2024, is a two-time U.S. Open of Surfing champion. (James Carbone)

“I think overall, if you put all my results over the last three years on a chart, I’ve been trending upward,” he said. “I think I’ve been trending in a really healthy way, and you can project me to keep going up because I’m getting bigger, stronger and better at surfing.

“I’m really proud of how I competed last year. I didn’t have a lot of really high highs, but my floor was a lot higher than it’s ever been. I was probably the most consistent guy on the QS. I was consistently making at least two rounds … So I’m really pleased with my surfing, and I think I’m projecting upward in a good way.”

Guinaldo is trying to avoid putting expectations on himself for the U.S. Open, but after all, he’ll be surfing as his home break, a place he’s surfed hundreds of times.

“Obviously, my goal is to win,” he said. “But I know that I could either go out in the first round or I could end up winning the contest. So it’s hard, as a surfer, to expect something. But I definitely have my hopes. I think, as a local, I do have a pretty good advantage and a fair chance to do well in the contest.”

Hurricane Fausto is working its way north from southern Baja and is expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm. And that means the waves on the south side of the Huntington Beach Pier should be bigger than normal for the U.S. Open. Forecasters are predicting a chest-to-head-high south or southwest swell, which works well for Guinaldo.

“That’d be so fun,” he said. “I really think that the better-quality waves fit my surfing really well. But even if there are small waves, I think it’ll still be fun because I’ll get the full U.S. Open experience.”

Huntington Beach surfer Bailey Turner won gold at the ISA World Junior Surf Championships in Peru in December. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

On the women’s side, Huntington Beach’s Bailey Turner will be one to watch. Just 17, Turner appears to be on the fast track. She’s currently ranked No. 1 on the North American Qualifying Series after winning the Jack’s Pro at the Huntington Pier back in April. She also was the U16 gold medalist at the ISA World Junior Championships in Peru last December.

She’s the daughter of Ryan Turner and niece of Timmy Turner, both of whom are members of the Surfers’ Hall of Fame and Surfing Walk of Fame.

The Longboard Tour contest is scheduled to begin Saturday and runs through next Tuesday, while the men’s and women’s Challenger Series contests are slated to start on Wednesday.