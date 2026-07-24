Dog rescue operator accused of animal abuse in Newport Beach to be back in court July 31

Priscilla Martin, 33, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of animal cruelty Thursday and is due back in court July 31 for a pretrial hearing in the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.

Prosecutors Friday released more details in the case against a woman purporting to run an animal rescue organization who was charged with multiple felony counts of animal abuse.

Priscilla Martin, 33, who operates Canine Paws Rescue, was charged Thursday with three felony counts of cruelty to animals, 11 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals and a misdemeanor count of putting an animal carcass on a road.

She was accused of committing the animal abuse on July 4 and July 12, according to the criminal complaint.

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Martin is accused of keeping up to 18 dogs in her vehicle with one puppy having to be euthanized and another one, belonging to the defendant, dying, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

Martin is charged in connection with 14 of the dogs, but there could be more charges filed, prosecutors said.

Martin pleaded not guilty Thursday and is due back in court July 31 for a pretrial hearing in the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.

Newport Beach police responded to a call on July 4 about multiple dogs locked in a vehicle, prosecutors said. Of the 18 dogs, 14 were in wire crates and plastic carriers, prosecutors said, adding they lacked water and were covered in feces.

Newport Beach Animal Control officers seized 14 of the canines — 13 of them puppies, prosecutors said. Two 6-week-old golden retrievers were in critical condition afflicted with parasites, and one of them had to be euthanized, according to prosecutors.

Irvine police recovered a dead dog on July 13 that was microchipped and belonged to Martin, prosecutors said. Investigators recovered video footage showing the defendant driving into a parking lot and dumping the dog’s body in bushes, prosecutors said.

That dog died from heat stroke, prosecutors said.

Martin was arrested in Costa Mesa Wednesday when she had 14 more dogs in her vehicle, prosecutors said. Those dogs were seized and are being evaluated, prosecutors said.

Although Martin purports to run the Canine Paws Rescue, also known as the K9 Paws Rescue, there is no record of the nonprofit listed with the state

attorney general’s office, prosecutors said.