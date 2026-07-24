A fair share of kindness: Lions Club helps turn O.C. Fair prizes into gifts for kids

A guest carries a large Sonic the Hedgehog stuffed animal Saturday during the opening weekend of the Orange County Fair. A new OC Fair & Share program allows people to donate their carnival prizes to area charities.

For many families across Southern California, summer is not complete without a visit to the Orange County Fair.

Perhaps seeking to satisfy the deepest desires of their appetite or for a fresh round of amusement, visitors flew through the gates for its opening last week.

Guests perused the fairgrounds, quickly discovering new attractions. But this year, they might not notice one of the newest additions to the fairuntil they happen upon the exit.

Advertisement

OC Fair & Share program boxes have been placed at exits at the fair, encouraging fairgoers to donate carnival prizes. (Andrew Turner)

Collection bins have been placed at the exits this summer, as the fair introduces a new program — OC Fair & Share — that allows fairgoers to donate prizes won from carnival games.

The forfeited treasures will go to local chapters of the Lions Club, whose members will clean assorted stuffed animals before distributing them to charitable organizations to be passed along to children in their respective communities.

“This program captures the spirit of the O.C. Fair by bringing our community together to spread joy,” James Canfield, chief executive of the OC Fair & Event Center, said in a statement. “A stuffed animal that brought excitement to one fairgoer can create a special moment for a child who may need it most.”

Carnival prizes begin to pile up in a donation box for the OC Fair & Share program on Saturday, July 18. (Andrew Turner)

While the idea of collecting Pokémon or Sonic the Hedgehog characters as donations has a longer history with fairs in Los Angeles and San Diego counties, Jennifer Kelder of the Costa Mesa Newport Harbor Lions Club said she was “surprised” at the success of the program in just its first weekend in Orange County.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect it to gain so much momentum overnight,” Kelder said. “I think it’s an awesome program. There’s going to be six [Lions] clubs involved in total.”

The participating Lions Club chapters also include Costa Mesa Goat Hill, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Seal Beach and Stanton.

Guests at the Orange County Fair carry their stuffed animal carnival prizes toward the exit, where a donation bin has been put out this year. (Andrew Turner)

After Lions Club members have cleaned the donated prizes, the plan is to deliver them to various charitable organizations. Among them is the AMUSE Foundation, which promotes autism acceptance, and Toys for Tots. Kelder said one club is exploring working with children and families at the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base. Ronald McDonald House may be another partnering organization.

As his party was preparing to leave on the opening Saturday of the fair, Jason Carrasco, 35, of Los Angeles, picked up his 2-year-old niece, Brandlin Maestas-Soto, and sent her soaring through the circular hole in the donation box, where she dropped a snake-like stuffed animal into the bin.

“[The initiative is] a really good addition to promote caring toward people that don’t have that much,” said Carrasco, who likened his niece’s airborne maneuver to Superman. “It’s always good to share.”

Brandlin’s mother, Mariah Soto, 22, asked her daughter about the experience of putting the toy in the container with the other prizes, but no answer came. By then, Brandlin was preoccupied with a sticker.

The Orange County Fair operates Wednesday through Sunday until Aug. 16.

