Newport Beach lowers affordable housing rate for airport area projects

A rendering of Onyx, a condo complex whose affordable housing requirements were lowered by the City Council.

A lower percentage of for-sale units developed near John Wayne Airport in Newport Beach will be required to be affordable in the future.

During its July 14 meeting, the Newport Beach City Council dwindled down the 15% threshold for such units in the Newport Place Planned Community, a 145-acre area framed by MacArthur Boulevard, Birch and Bristol streets.

The approved amendment lowers the for-sale inclusionary housing requirement to 8% for moderate income units and 6% for low and very low income units within the residential overlay. The 15% affordable housing requirement remains for rental units.

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Intracorp Homes, developers of Onyx, a planned 67-unit luxury condominium community, asked for the adjustment.

News 100-condo development in Newport Beach near John Wayne Airport OK’d As Newport Beach continues to allow for more housing in land around John Wayne Airport, the Planning Commission this week was unanimous in its approval of the Residences at 1500 Quail Street.

According to a staff report, Intracorp Homes submitted the written request after the council approved the development in 2024, stating that the 15% requirement was “no longer financially viable to implement.”

In March, the Planning Commission recommended the amendment for council approval.

Under the state’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA), Newport Beach has to plan for 4,485 units by 2029. Of that total, 1,456 are to be allocated for very low income, 930 for low income and 1,050 for moderate income levels.

While the issue did not drive any discussion from the dais, two regular attendees at council meetings lodged their criticisms during public comments.

“Someday the chickens are going to come home to roost,” said Newport Beach resident Adam Leverenz. “Somebody’s going to have to address the state mandates. It’s going to be very challenging and possibly costly in the future. It’s frustrating to continue to see the catering to developers at the expense of the city and possibly residents who might need affordable housing.”

It isn’t the first time Newport Beach has whittled down affordable housing requirements in the airport area. In 2012, the council approved a higher 30% threshold for 30 years that was cut to 15% three years ago.

Jim Mosher argued that the overlay passed as part of the city’s housing element plan further eroded affordable housing despite the state mandates.

“The housing overlay has no requirement to build any affordable housing,” he said. “All [Intracorp] has to do is ask for their application to be processed as a housing overlay application, and they don’t have to provide any affordable housing whatsoever.”

The city cited median home values in Newport Beach being 2.7 times the average in Orange County alongside construction costs and land values as chief reasons why the 15% inclusionary housing requirement isn’t financially feasible.

Councilmembers approved the amendment by a 5-0 vote, with Councilmember Joe Stapleton absent.

Mayor Lauren Kleiman recused herself from the discussion, as her husband earned income from Intracorp Homes for projects outside of Newport Beach.

The council’s vote also bypassed the Airport Land Use Commission’s finding that the amendment was “inconsistent” with the Airport Environs Land Use Plan due to noise and safety concerns.