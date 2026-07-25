Huntington Beach sisters helping women golfers become ‘good sports’

Laney Lovsteen-Tait and her younger sister Lily Lovsteen both golfed in high school, Laney at Huntington Beach High and Lily at Marina High.

When they wanted to get back into the sport post-college, they wanted to dress for the occasion. Options were lacking, though.

“We couldn’t believe that those same brands back in high school were still the only brands available for women,” Laney said. “It really wasn’t that much, and a lot of it was really male-dominated — male brands that had a ton of options for guys, and were really limited for women. We saw a real gap, and that nothing had changed.

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“We had no favorite brands, and we thought that was weird, so we decided to create our own.”

These thoughts formed into a business in March, when the sisters’ women’s golf apparel brand Good Sport Collective launched.

Huntington Beach sisters Lily Lovsteen and Laney Lovsteen-Tait, from left, are the co-founders of Good Sport Collective golf apparel company. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Laney and Lily, who still reside in Surf City, had a goal of 100 sales in the first year. They smashed that, Laney said, reaching the benchmark in two months.

Both have full-time jobs outside of Good Sport Collective. Laney, 29, runs her family’s chimney sweep business, Oliver Twist Chimney & Fireplace, which has been in business for nearly 40 years. Lily, 24, is a kindergarten teacher.

But they also have worked relentlessly on getting the brand out there, going to nine events in July alone and posting on social media multiple times a day.

“We love doing the events together and bonding as sisters, meeting all of these new people in the industry,” Lily said. “It’s so cool. We’ve gone to so many events now. The last event we went to, we knew everyone there. We also saw a lot of girls coming to golf in their Good Sport outfits, which was also a really ‘pinch me’ moment.”

The apparel brand focuses on fashionable yet traditional styles.

“We just really wanted to make sure our brand was something we’d wear ourselves, something that women will actually want to wear,” Lily said. “We want to make our outfits classy and appropriate for all golf courses everywhere, and kind of stick to that classic color and not doing crazy patterns.”

Good Sport Collective has had two clothing drops so far, with the founders planning a third. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Though their line is not limited to 20-somethings, it appears to have tapped into that market — women who may have a significant other who golfs, and want to join in the fun.

Claire Kirksey has known Laney since high school, where they played different sports. Kirksey believes that her softball background has helped her in golf, which she picked up about three years ago.

“I think we’re starting something, for sure,” said Kirksey, who lives in Huntington Beach. “I’ve seen a huge uptick of girls golfing, and even commenting on my stories, and I’m not even doing stuff on the scale that Laney is. She’s inspiring girls to go get some clubs, and go hit balls at the range. Start wherever, just knowing that it’s fun and it’s not just for boys.

“There’s nothing better than playing a co-ed scramble and using your drive every time,” she added with a laugh. “No, it’s been really fun seeing all of the girls come together. I’m ready to start taking on all of the boys.”

The sisters have been open to feedback on their clothing line. They got requests for options in the color red and included that in their Fourth of July drop of new merchandise, and they increased their bigger sizes to include double-extra large.

Sisters Laney Lovsteen-Tait and Lily Lovsteen, from left, arrange their clothing line at Mile Square Golf Course on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Tara Delba, 27, said she’s really gotten into golf in the last year or so.

“A lot of our fiancés and husbands golf, so we wanted to start getting it for fun,” said Delba, who lives in Huntington Beach. “We just noticed that the options for women’s clothing for golf are a little more limited, or you have to go on Amazon and get the cheaper versions, things like that.”

She said she appreciates the Good Sport Collective price point and also the styles and materials used. Men are also able to wear the brand’s sweatshirts and hats.

“All of their stuff has been progressively getting better,” Delba said. “Their work ethic is just so amazing.”

The brand is currently direct to consumer and sold in-person at events, Laney said. The sisters are working to get it into golf pro shops as well.

“Now we have a full line that we can bring into golf stores,” Laney said. “We’re just two sisters in their 20s trying to make a dream come true.”

The right clothes might not lower a handicap, but they can inspire self-esteem and a sense of community, which is the vibe that the sisters are going for.

“We have a lot of girls at events that are like, ‘We don’t golf,’” Lily said. “And I’m like, ‘Well, you know, if you get a cute outfit then you might want to start.’”