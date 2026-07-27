Small plane makes emergency landing in Huntington Beach

A witness of the incident Monday at Huntington State Beach told the station the pilot “made a perfect landing.” “I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” she said.

A small plane made an emergency landing on the sand in Huntington Beach Monday, but no injuries were reported.

The plane landed on the state beach south of Magnolia Street early Monday afternoon, according to Jessica Cuchilla of the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Photos from the scene showed the plane on the beach near a lifeguard tower.

The pilot, Mike Bremner, told CBS LA at the scene that he had taken off from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana en route to Van Nuys, with his nephew as a passenger. He said the plane lost power and the engine shut down, prompting him to make a “mayday” call and then land on the beach.

Advertisement

A witness told the station Bremner “made a perfect landing.”

“I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” she said ... “It was just amazing. I’m just so happy they landed and nobody got hurt.”