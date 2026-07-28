Further details emerge regarding alleged murder of a woman found in Laguna Beach home

Investigators on July 21 inspect a house on Dunning Drive in Laguna Beach, where the body of a 61-year-old woman was found a day earlier.

New details are emerging about a 36-year-old Laguna Beach man arrested last week on suspicion of killing his mother with a hammer, after her bloodied body was discovered inside his home on the morning of July 20.

Safford James Wolfson, taken into custody by police last Thursday, is being held in lieu of $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear at an Oct. 1 arraignment hearing, Orange County prosecutors reported Monday.

He faces one felony count of murder, along with a felony enhancement of personally using a deadly weapon for the death of 61-year-old Angela Caprioli, who was reportedly visiting her son from Maine at the time of the incident, the release indicated.

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Laguna Beach police were called to the 1300 block of Dunning Drive at around 11 a.m. last Monday after Wolfson’s grandmother had found broken furniture and blood throughout the house, according to the release.

Wolfson himself was covered in blood on the floor and transported to a nearby hospital with “self-inflicted injuries to his neck,” prosecutors said. Caprioli was found in a bedroom, having sustained severe blunt force injuries to her head and face, and was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said.

At the time, Laguna Beach police reported they’d located a 36-year-old man as a “person of interest,” indicating that the this person was related to Caprioli and stating the incident was domestic in nature.

“It is heartbreaking to think that someone could so violently end the life of the very person who gave them life,” District Atty. Todd Spitzer said in Monday’s statement. “We will continue to pursue justice for Ms. Caprioli and everyone who loved her.”

A Linkedin account for an individual named Safford Wolfson lists the page’s creator as the business manager and administrative assistant of a dual-diagnosis sober living and assisted adult care facility in Rolling Hills called Kevin’s House, LLC, which he claims to have “co-founded with my mother in September of 2021.”

The page lists the facility’s address as 24 Pony Lane, a five-bedroom house in Rancho Palos Verdes, but no other record of a business of that name operating in that location could be found online.

Los Angeles County voter registration records from 2020 list a person named Angela Aigner Caprioli associated with an address in Pacific Palisades. Caprioli is also connected to a Maine address in the city of Surry.

