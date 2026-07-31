Kanoa Igarashi starts strong, advances into round of 16 at U.S. Open of Surfing

Huntington Beach local Kanoa Igarashi gets air during the U.S. Open of Surfing on Friday.

Kanoa Igararshi has been competing in his hometown U.S. Open of Surfing on the south side of the Huntington Beach Pier for nearly half a lifetime now.

At 28, Igarashi entered this year’s competition eight years removed from his back-to-back titles in his hometown in 2017 and 2018.

“I’ve come into the U.S. Open at so many different phases of my life,” Igarashi said Thursday. “People forget that I started in the U.S. Open when I was 14. So that’s why it’s been so many years, because I got into the contest really early thanks to some [World Surf League] wildcards and some great opportunities that arose at the time. Now that I’m kind of in the middle of my career on the tour, this event has a lot less pressure to me, but it never loses its sparkle.”

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Huntington Beach local Kanoa Igarashi high-fives kids after winning his heat during the U.S. Open of Surfing on Friday. (James Carbone)

The years may go by, but one thing remains true: A good start to a heat is always welcome.

Igarashi pulled out a standout score of 8 in the first minute of his round of 32 heat on Friday, cruising to a heat win with an overall two-wave tally of 14.80.

He will face off against Deivid Silva of Brazil in the last of the eight round of 16 heats on Saturday.

Alyssa Spencer competes during the U.S. Open of Surfing on Friday. (James Carbone)

Igarashi, an ambassador of the beach of sorts, said the good conditions all week have made him happy.

“I’m almost happier to see my fellow competitors catch good waves, see them enjoying what Huntington is really capable of,” he said. “I was watching some heats this morning and guys were getting barreled and doing airs. For me, that just put the biggest smile on my face. I’ll happily sacrifice an on-shore heat, knowing that I have people that have probably never seen Huntington this good for the surfing.”

Six San Clemente natives — Crosby Colapinto, Taj Lindblad, Hayden Rodgers, Cole Houshmand, Griffin Colapinto and Kade Matson — have also advanced to the men’s round of 16. Griffin Colapinto was U.S. Open champion in 2021.

Defending U.S. Open champion Levi Slawson was eliminated in the first heat of the day on Friday.

Brazilian surfer Deivid Silva celebrates after a good score during the U.S. Open of Surfing on Friday. (James Carbone)

On the women’s side, San Clemente’s Eden Walla celebrated her 17th birthday with a score of 13.93, which was enough to top Anat Lelior of Israel (11.94).

“It’s a great way to spend [my birthday],” Walla said. “Being down here and in the U.S. Open is kind of a day I’ve always dreamed of, so being able to what I love on my birthday is amazing.”

Her round included a wave that earned a score of 9, the highest score on the women’s side so far.

“Honestly, I don’t even really try to think about what I’m going to do when I’m taking off,” Walla said. “I just try to surf. I’ve taken off on a wave like that so many times, so I kind of had an idea. I tried to go big, and I was stoked I rode out.”

Australian surfer Isabella Nichols competes during the U.S. Open of Surfing on Friday in Huntington Beach. (James Carbone)

Walla will match up against Johanne Defay of France in the quarterfinals. The other women’s quarterfinals include Sierra Kerr of Australia against Encinitas native Alyssa Spencer, Sophie McCulloch of Australia against Bettylou Sakara Johnson of Hawaii and Francisca Veselko of Portugal against Isla Huppatz of Australia.

Huntington Beach teenager Bailey Turner was eliminated in the women’s round of 16 on Friday.

The men’s round of 16 on Saturday will be followed by the women’s quarterfinals, leading into Championship Sunday in Huntington Beach.