Cheers to 10 years of farm-to-table cuisine at Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with special programming throughout September.

When Rich Mead first started going to the Santa Monica Farmers Market in 1994, it was mainly for fresh for ingredients. The farm-to-table philosophy of cooking was one the chef developed during his long and successful career managing kitchens at restaurants like Stanley’s Restaurant in Sherman Oaks, Seventeenth Cafe in Santa Monica and Sage in Newport Beach.

“Being ingredient-driven is about trying to find the best ingredients, the most interesting and fresh ingredients and then trying not to beat them up too much. Just let them shine,” Mead said. “What I have learned over the years is if you have really fresh ingredients, you can do a Cobb salad and all of a sudden that Cobb salad is elevated to a certain extent.”

Farmhouse owner and executive chef Rich Mead serves farm-to-table dishes in Corona del Mar. (Courtesy of Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens)

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It was a principle Mead brought to his Corona del Mar restaurant, Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens, which opened in 2016. As the owner and executive chef at Farmhouse, Mead defined sustainable, farm-to-table dining for Orange County as an early adopter of the practice.

Somewhere along the way, his farmers market visits evolved into more than a shopping trip. They also became a chance to visit friends and colleagues.

“You see other chefs and people and you can talk about food, you can talk about pricing and you can talk about where you buy your meat,” Mead said. “I remember going up there and talking to guys about my point of sales system.”

At Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens, Mead incorporates his culinary community into the sustainable, field-to-fork experience. Located on Roger’s Gardens impeccably landscaped property, which spans nearly 6 acres, the enterprise focuses on seasonal cooking and showcases local purveyors, like bread from Rye Goods and mangoes from Wong Farms. Post-COVID, the restaurant installed a permanent wood structure with a white vinyl covering and string lights, creating a space to accommodate private parities.

Thanks to media exposure, like being featured on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and other buzz, securing a coveted table at Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens remains a highly sought-after reservation.

Chef Rich Mead’s farm-to-table-focused dishes. (Photo courtesy of Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens)

In honor of Farmhouse’s 10th anniversary this year, Mead is tapping some of the members of his tight knit circle for a special “Friends of Farmhouse” dinner on Aug. 20. A second decennial celebration on Sept. 24 will follow.

“Farmhouse has always been about much more than serving great food; it’s about honoring the incredible people who grow it, raise it, harvest it and inspire every menu we create,” Mead said.

The five-course meal being served on Aug. 20 is designed for just 100 guests and will highlight relationships Mead has fostered with California’s farmers, growers and purveyors through curated wine and cocktail pairings and dishes focused on seasonal ingredients. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, supporting the local nonprofit’s mission of providing nutritious food and hope to O.C. communities in need.

Special guests include chefs Cathy McKnight, Paddy Glennon, Paul Buchanon and Shachi Mehra; as well as local farmers Alex Weiser of Weiser Farms, Peter Schaner of Schaner Farms and Troy Regier of Regier Family Farm.

The longtime partnerships between local food industry leaders and Farmhouse have contributed to the restaurant’s longevity, along with its prime position at Roger’s Gardens.

“You just can’t beat the location and the ambiance,” Mead said. “I am lucky to have walked into the opportunity at Roger’s Gardens.”

Farmhouse will commemorate its 10th anniversary with a one-night-only culinary experience Aug.20 followed by special programming throughout September. (Courtesy of Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens)

Those unable to get tickets for the popular anniversary dinner events won’t have to go hungry. The restaurant will offer additional special programming throughout September, including some happy hour-style events.

“On Mondays and Tuesdays, we will have things like bourbon tastings with mini sliders, little events where we get a chance to make different foods that aren’t on the menu and have some fun,” Mead said. “The idea is we’ve made it 10 years, we might as well have some fun.”

After a decade in business, Mead is still excited about what the future holds for Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens.

“As we evolve, it’s just going to get better.”

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens is located at 2301 San Joaquin Hills Road, Corona del Mar. For reservations and details on upcoming anniversary specials and events, go to farmhouserg.com